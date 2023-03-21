Katie Taylor believes Chantelle Cameron battle could be 'the fight of the year'

The Irish superstar does battle with Cameron in a battle between two undisputed world champions on May 20, with the latter's super lightweight belts on the line.

The pair will make boxing history when they step into the ring at the 3Arena, as it will be the first time in the four-belt era that two reigning undisputed champions have fought each other.

The fight has been dubbed Taylor's 'Homecoming', as it will be the first time she has fought in her home country since turning professional.

Katie Taylor, Chantelle Cameron and Eddie Hearn at the big fight press laucnh in Dublin on Monday (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Taylor is determined she will be heading back down the Irish east coast to her hometown of Bray as a two-weight undisputed champion, but she knows that is going to be a tough ask against town star Cameron.

"Big-time boxing is coming back to Ireland, and it's not just coming back with any ordinary fight, it is coming back with two undisputed champions going head-to-head," said Taylor at the fight launch in Dublin.

"This is one of the most exciting fights out there right now, and once I knew (Amanda) Serrano was out, I automatically thought Chantelle was the obvious choice.

"She has had a spotless career, she is an undisputed champion, and she has the style to make this an epic. This could be a contender for fight of the year."

Katie Taylor can't wait to get in the ring with Chantelle Cameron on May 20 (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Taylor was originally due to have a rematch with Serrano following her split decision points win over the Puerto Rican in New York last summer.

But Serrano was forced to pull out through injury, and although Taylor could have chosen a lesser opponent, it was she who made the running to take to social media to challenge Cameron on the big showdown.

The former Kings Heath amateur obviously jumped at the chance to take part in a fight she has been chasing for years, and many experts believe it is a dangerous fight for Taylor to take on.

But that is the whole point for the Irish ace, who has won all 22 of her pro fights to date, compared to Cameron's 100 per cent win-rate from 17 bouts.

"I don't understand why people are saying I didn't want this fight, because the one thing that has marked my career is that I have always wanted the hardest fights," said Taylor, who at 36 is five years Cameron's senior.

"This fight has happened because I want this fight.

"We could have went the easier route and chosen an easier opponent, but that is not how I operate.

"I want the tough challenges, I want the toughest fights and now we are here.

"This is my big homecoming show and I have the chance to make history and become a two-weight undisputed champion. This will be the biggest night of my career."

And she added: "I think this could be another fight of the year contender.

"But ultimately, I do have the more experience in the bigger fights, I have fought the better opponents, and I am going to be going in more mentally, physically and spiritually prepared than ever.

"I do expect a tough fight, but please God I will be going home a two-weight undisputed world champion."