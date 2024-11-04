Eithan James was a winner in Birmingham on Saturday

Northampton's Eithan James was delighted with his comeback performance as he claimed a unanimous points win over the previously unbeaten Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards in Birmingham on Saturday night.

The Team Shoe-Box man was making his first appearance since losing his WBO European Welterweight title to Owen Cooper in March, and was in commanding form against a difficult opponent.

Osbourne-Edwards had won all 11 of his professional fights ahead of the showdown at bp pulse LIVE, but he found James too strong and skilful and the town fighter is now in line for an English title bout.

"That is exactly what I needed, I didn't want to coming back to a pushover fight," James told queensberry.co.uk.

"He was undefeated and that's what we wanted, we want tough guys, we don't want to drop down a level and then be expecting to fight for titles in the future.

"I think I put on a good performance, getting straight back in there and I am ready to go again for the English."

The pair had enjoyed a lively exchange ahead of the fight, and James admitted that helped him to get his focus right.

"He switched me on from the start, from the press conference. I think I needed that to get my head in gear," said the 24-year-old, who is nicknamed Jammy.

"All the way through camp I have been right on it, fight week was exactly the same, and I have put that into the performance."

As comeback fights go, James and his team certainly chose a challenging one, and the former Kings Heath amateur said that was deliberate.

"There is no point dropping down to face opponents where you are going to walk them over, when in the next fight you are going to take on somebody who is undefeated and fighting tough lads," he said.

"You want to be straight in there against game people, people that are coming and trying to win I am here to win and to take hard fights and win belts."

One fight that could be in the offing for James is to take on Cooper again, although the latter is no longer European champion after losing in his first defence to Ekow Essuman in July.

James would be happy accept that fight, but is only interested if there is a title on the line.

"I am ready to get another belt under me," said James.

"I think we would both want that, and we want belts on the line for it because it will be a cracking fight.

"I am sure he is going to build himself back up just like I am, and I am sure we will meet again in the future."

James wasn't the only Shoe-Box fighter on the bill at bp pulse LIVE, as club-mate Ben Vaughan took on Essuman for that European title.

The pair put on a brilliant spectacle, with Vaughan giving as good as he got for the most part in only his 11th professional fight, and the first in which he has had to go 10 rounds.

In the end, Essuman was declared the winner via a majority points decision, but Vaughan has certainy put himself on the map with his brave and explosive performance.

The champion was certainly impressed, with Essuman saying: "I hit him with some shots and his eye closed up.

"I was thinking 'how can he still see me?!' But it is what it is, and we kept it rocking."

Essuman's win was the 21st of his 22-fight pro career.