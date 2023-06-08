It's double trouble time as Northampton's Fail twins star on same boxing bill on BT Sport

Northampton boxing twins Carl and Ben Fail get to realise one of their childhood dreams on Friday night (June 9) when they both appear on a professional show together at York Hall in London.

The 26-year-olds are part of the Queensberry Promotions show at in Bethnel Green, with the action being shown live from 7pm on BT Sport.

Ben is set to open proceedings in his third outing as a professional, with Carl scheduled take to the ring four fights later for his ninth bout in the paid ranks.

Carl (left) and Ben Fail will appear together on a professional show for the first time

The Far Cotton pair are both defending 100 per cent records at super welterweight, with Ben taking on the dangerous Polish fighter Bartosz Glowacki, who has won five of his 19 bouts by knockout, and Carl squaring up to Greenland native Frank Madsen, who has won seven of his 12 career fights.

It is going to be a proud night for the Fail twins and their family and friends, although Carl admits he and his brother are in for testing evenings.

"It is a massive moment, and it's another thing ticked off the list," said Carl.

"When we were growing up we always dreamed of this, and we spoke about it, turning pro and being on the same shows together.

Carl Fail is aiming for his ninth straight win as a professional

"This is hopefully going to be the first of many, and hopefully one day we will both be fighting for world titles on the same show as well."

And he added: "It is a massive week for us, and we both have tough tests as well, which is good.

"The fighters we are taking on are dangerous, and are going to be dangerous throughout the whole fight.

"We are both going to have to be at our best to come away as winners because in pro boxing one shot can change the gane.

Ben Fail made his comeback earlier this year after more than 18 months out through injury

"We both have to be on it, and we are both focused. We have pushed each other so hard in camp and we are in such good shape and we are ready to go.

"There have been some days when I have not wanted to train and Ben has got me up, and then vice-versa, so it has all been good.

"I have got a guy with a winning record, he has seven wins to his name with five knockouts, and I am doing my first eight-rounder as well, which is exciting.

"What I want to do, the direction we are looking to go now is towards titles, and this is a step in the right direction, as I am definitely aiming for a title after this one.

"I will focus on this guy and can't overlook him, but I want to put a performance on and show I am ready to go for a title next."

The Fails have warmed up for Friday night with some top level sparring during their London camp against another pair of siblings, the highly-rated unbeaten Irish brothers Aaron and Stephen McKenna.

"That was good experience," admitted Carl. "It was perfect for us and perfect for them as well."

Providing everything goes to plan for the twins on Friday, then they will be aiming to quickly get back to work.

"We want to get in a couple more fights minimum," revealed Carl. "I would like to get one in before the start of the summer break, because boxing goes quiet in August.

"We are aiming for one more before then, but as I said we are focusing on these fights.

"If we can put two good performances on, which I think we will, then we will be out again soon."

The pair are set to be backed by a strong following from Northampton, with Carl adding: "This is the most tickets we have ever sold. The support has been wicked, we have had people messaging us non-stop."

The fight night coverage on BT Sport starts at 7pm.