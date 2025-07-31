It's a special year for Women's Boxing Northampton

Women's Boxing Northampton is going from strength to strength

It is a special year for Women's Boxing Northampton based in Far Cotton, as the club is celebrating its 10th anniversary - and things have never been better!

So much so that the club is currently at maximum capacity and has had to start a waiting list for membership, but they are still very keen for any potential newcomers to sign up.

WBM started by holding one class a week back in 2015.

Now the number of classes per week has grown to four, continuously building, improving and evolving, with the club hoping to empower women of all ages and abilities and from all backgrounds.

The club aims to bridge the gap between competitive boxing and boxing for fun, while still maintaining aspects of the discipline and technique required.

The club founder is Colin Toal, who has worked and trained with amateur and professional boxers for 18 years.

He spent six years working and learning under head coach John Daly at Far Cotton, then joined Northampton ABC for two years, before returning to Far Cotton to start the Women’s classes 10 years ago.

Toal works as a community mental health support worker for the NHS crisis team, and he and his assistants have Enhanced DBS certification.

They provide an enjoyable and safe environment for their trainees to grow their skills and confidence, in what is a male dominated sport.

“We have evolved from a standard boxing session, to a unique, exclusive, fun filled, fitness, boxing technical class and support group," said Toal.

"We are encouraging each other to strive to be our best, without losing that all important, competitive edge.

"Throughout the last decade we have seen thousands of women come through the doors, some come and go, and some never leave!

"Goals have been smashed, ambitions fulfilled, fights won, lost and drawn, blood, sweat and tears spilled."

"It hasn’t been an easy ride.. We have had our haters, trying to discredit us, but if you’ve got haters, you must be doing something right.

"Just like Rocky said: 'It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward'.

"Well, we certainly have the Rocky spirit within our walls, in the shape of our ever loyal members and of course, our amazing team of coaches and assistants.

"They are Dani, Laura, Fiona, and recently Mandy, who has historically boxed for WBN, and Far Cotton ABC, and has returned to her boxing roots to help us out."

Although the club is currently at its maximum number for members, Toal is keen to encourage anybody wishing to try their arm at boxing to still get in touch.

"Due to the club's success, we have had to introduce a waiting list to join, but it’s not long, as people still come and go," said the club founder.

"Myself and my assistants are very proud of the success we have achieved. I would like to publicly thank them all for their input and support throughout the years, and a massive thank you to all our members, past, present and future."

For more information please go to the club's website at www.womensboxingnorthampton.com