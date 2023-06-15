Northampton's Fail twins Carl and Ben appeared on the same boxing card as professionals for the first time on Friday in London, and made a big-hitting impression!

The pair were part of the Queensberry Promotions show at York Hall in Bethnel Green, and gave the crowd and those watching at home on BT Sport a glimpse of what they are all about with two explosive knockout victories.

The super-welterweight southpaws were too hot for their opponents to handle.

Carl (left) and Ben Fail were all smiles after both boxers claimed knockout wins at York Hall last weekend (Picture: Stephen Dunkley / Queensberry Promotions)

Ben was first up and he dispatched Bartosz Glowacki in the opening round with a devastating display of punching, before Carl followed up with an equally impressive third round stoppage of Frank Madsen.

It was the first time that Glowacki and Madsen had been stopped in their professional careers, and it was two eye-catching performances from the 26-year-olds.

"We wanted to steal the show, we both wanted to get big knockouts, and it was like a dream come true," said Carl.

"Every week, Ben and I were doing our work and running and we were saying we have to show how good we are, we have to show Frank (Warren, promoter) and everybody what we can do.

Carl Fail on his way to a third-round stoppage win (Picture: Stephen Dunkley / Queensberry Promotions)

"That was our moment that day, to go out and show everyone we are the real deal, and I feel like we did that.

"We had two credible opponents who had never been dropped, never been stopped, and Ben was absolutely devastating.

"That guy is really tough, he has had six wins, five by knockout and he is dangerous, but as soon as Ben hit him his eyes opened up and then he really didn't waste any time.

"Ben really is a devastating puncher at that weight and we were so happy, but we weren't surprised. We see him every day, and I know what he can do and how dangerous he is.

Ben Fail produced a stunning performance to win in the first round (Picture: Stephen Dunkley / Queensberry Promotions)

"I think it is going to keep getting better and better for us, and those two guys are the first ones."

Carl's win was his ninth as a professional while Ben's was only his third, as he had to put his career on hold for 18 months due to a hand injury.

But he is aiming to make up for lost time now, and admitted Friday's win, especially as it was achieved on the same bill as his brother, was a special one.

"We set out to make a statement, we wanted to impress, and I think we went there and did that," said Ben.

Carl and Ben Fail with Far Cotton ABC coach John Daly (Picture: Stephen Dunkley / Queensberry Promotions)

"In both my previous fights, my coach has told me to go out and take my time and work them out, and I keep coming out really explosive and quick!

"But that's just me, I fight with raw passion and emotion and it comes out of me when I step into the ring. I think I came out quick because I caught him straight away and saw his eyes open.

"I stepped back and worked off my jab, and that's what led to stopping him. I think I popped him about six jabs straight out, breaking it up, then I caught him with the uppercut.

"I saw the chance and I would have been a fool to wait back and not hit him again, because the opportunity was there and I took it with both hands and got the stoppage."

And on sharing the bill with Carl, he added: "Turning pro and fighting on the same card was something we always wanted to do. Doing that was a dream come true, and I couldn't have asked for a better night.

"It really lived up to our expectations, so why not do it again? We just want to keep performing and keep putting on shows."

The brothers, who started out at Far Cotton ABC, were cheered on by a raucous 'Shoe Army' in London, which for Ben in particular was inspirational.

"My first fight was back in lockdown so the last two fights have been unbelievable for me," he said.

"The support just keeps growing and it's amazing. We have great sponsors behind us, great backing from our friends and family all coming out to support us and when it is at York Hall it is even better, it makes it electric."

And Carl added: "The turnout was crazy, we had about 150 people there and it was humbling. The amount of support we have and the people backing us, it is brilliant.

"We really appreciate it, and I think it is only going to get better. We want to be fighting at bigger venues, on bigger shows, and moving up.

"Friday was our opportunity to show Frank Warren and everybody else who the Fail twins are, and we did that."

Queensberry boss Warren is clearly excited by the potential of the Northampton brothers, who are nicknamed ‘The Chosen One’ and ‘Big Ben’.

He sat alongside Ben to watch Carl fight, and the latter spoke to him after his victory and it seems Warren has big plans for the town duo.

"Frank said to us afterwards, 'we are going to get you two to the top, as you are special',” said Carl. "The night was a massive step in the right direction for us."

The brothers jetted off to Majorca for a mini break after their victories, but they won't be relaxing for long – they are desperate to get back to work!

"We live it,” declared Carl. “A lot of people say that, and they are in it for whatever reason, but we really do feel that we were born to fight, and that is how we live our lives.

"We don't drink, we don't go out partying, and for the three days after the fight we were mainly sleeping!

"We live it, and even now we have called our manager and said we really want to get out and fight again at the end of July.

"I am not sure if it will be possible, and he is going to get back to us, but this is our life, we want to do this."