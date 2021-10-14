IN PICTURES: Destruction At The Deco a big success as professional boxing returns to Northampton

That was the scenario for the fight fans that crammed into The Deco Theatre on Sunday afternoon.

They were there for 'Destruction At The Deco', the first show of professional boxing to be staged in the town since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The show was put on by TM14 Promotions and featured six bouts in total, with four featuring homegrown Northampton fighters.

Team Shoe-Box trio Ben Vaughan, Dempsey Madden and Ryan Conway all made winning professional debuts, while Far Cotton's Carl Fail also won to maintain his 100 per cent record from three fights.

Photographer Charlie Gerrard was on hand to capture the action at the Abington Square venue, and here is a selection of some of his pictures from the day.

For more, go to Instagram @CBG_pictures

1. Scene set... Professional boxing returned to Northampton with a show at The Deco on Sunday afternoon

2. On the attack... Team Shoe-Box's Ben Vaughan takes on Argentine Ezequiel Gregores

3. Body shot... Team Shoe-Box fighter Ben Vaughan on his way to a debut victory

4. Job done... Ben Vaughan is declared a winner