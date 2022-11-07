IN PICTURES: Chantelle Cameron puts Northampton on the world sporting map
Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron has well and truly put her home town on the world sporting map.
The 31-year-old produced a stunning performance in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night to beat American Jessica McCaskill and become the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world.
Cameron already held two world titles, but she comfortably saw off the dangerous McCaskill to complete the set, and become the first British female boxer in history to be an undisputed champion.
The former Kings Heath amateur won by a unanimous points decision, and beamed afterwards: “I've got faith in my team so I knew I'd get the win.”
The victory was Cameron’s 17th out of 17 professional fights.
Here, in pictures, is how Saturday’s superb victory at the Etihad Arena came about.