Heartbreak for Chantelle Cameron as she is edged out by Katie Taylor in Dublin

Chantelle Cameron suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Katie Taylor in their world super lightweight title fight in Dublin on Saturday night.

Chantelle Cameron is pictured ahead of her clash with Katie Taylor (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

The Northampton fighter lost her crown as the undisputed world champion as she lost on points to Taylor, who exacted revenge on Cameron for her win at the same venue in May to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

The 3 Arena was packed to the rafters for the fight, and although Cameron gave her best, it was Taylor who was declared the winner after a bruising encounter.

Of the three judges, one declared it a draw, but the other two saw Taylor as the winner, one by 96-94 and the other by a ridiculous margin of 98-92.

Acrion from Chantelle Cameron's clash with Katie Taylor in Dublin (Picture: James Chance/Getty Images)

The defeat is the first of Cameron’s professional career in her 19th fight.

The talk after the battle was immediately centred on a possible third fight between the duo, with Croke Park in Dublin being touted as venue.

A delighted and exhausted Taylor, who has now won 23 fights out of 24 in her pro career, said after the fight: "It takes two to tango.

"Chantelle is a great fighter and she deserves everything as well. She is a legend herself. I don't think there's ever been a trilogy in women's boxing and this could be the first."

Action from Chantelle Cameron's fight with Katie Taylor (Picture: James Chance/Getty Images)

"You learn the most from your losses. Never give up. Thank you so much for all of your support and all of your prayers. I can't thank you all enough."

Matchroom Boxing boss and promoter Eddie Hearm said: "This is the single greatest night I think I've witnessed in this sport.

"They doubted Katie Taylor and wrote her off. She is one of the biggest legends to ever come out of this country. You should be so proud of her. I've not heard one person say a bad word about this woman.

"She deserves everything. The greatest night in the history of her career.