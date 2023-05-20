Hearn says champion Cameron will face rematch with Taylor in Dublin this autumn
Eddie Hearn says Chantelle Cameron will square up to Katie Taylor for a second time in Dublin this autumn.
Cameron claimed an incredible majority decision win in the Irish capital on Saturday night, ruining Taylor’s first professional fight night in her home country.
It ensured the Northampton star would retain her unbeaten record, taking it to 18 wins in as many fights, while ending Taylor’s own blemish-free run of 22 wins in 22 bouts.
Cameron's five super lightweight belts were on the line in front of a hostile sell-out crowd at a sold-out 3Arena.
But she ensured she would be bringing them home with a phenomenal performance, which saw her start and finish the clash on the front foot.
Matchroom chairman Hearn spoke after the superb tussle, and he was quick to praise both fighters while confirming they will meet again this year.
"Firstly, I just want to say congratulations to Katie and Chantelle for showing us exactly what this sport is about,” Hearn said.
"Thank-you to Dublin for the most amazing week and the most amazing atmosphere we’ve experienced in a long time.
"It was a tremendous fight and one that could have gone either way.
"If it was going to go one way, I think the result was fair, but it was so close.
"As you know, there is a rematch clause and we will be doing this fight again here in Dublin in autumn this year. I’ll go away and speak to the team.
"But tonight belongs to Chantelle Cameron. She takes her position in boxing royalty in the female code.
“Respect to Katie Taylor, who is an amazing champion who remains undisputed and 135lbs. We know she can campaign there, but I know there will be only one thing on Katie Taylor’s mind and that’s the rematch with Chantelle Cameron, which we will see next.”