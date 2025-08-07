Carl Fail, who was decked out in the colours of Northampton Saints, poses for a picture with twin brother Ben after his win over Amir Abubaker in Bournemouth

Carl Fail says fighting for the British title would be a dream come true.

The Northampton boxer claimed the Midlands super welterweight title in Bournemouth last month, and is now set to get a shot at the British belt, although nothing has been confirmed as yet.

Fail secured the Midlands belt with an eighth-round stoppage of Amir Abubaker in what was a cracking fight, and the 28-year-old, who has a professional record of 11 wins out of 11, now wants to be the best of British.

And the former Far Cotton fighter revealed he and twin brother Ben, who has also has a 100 per cent pro record after nine fights, have always wanted to be involved in the big 'domestic dust-ups'.

"I know everyone says the world title is the dream and it will always be the main aim," said Fail.

"But me and Ben growing up, we always loved the thought of being in those big British, domestic dust-ups that everybody talks about. That is what I am really looking forward to.

"There have been no names given out or anything like that, but it would be a fight for the British title and that is one of the best belts in boxing.

"To be a big domestic fight is a dream of mine to be honest, and I think the last fight was a smaller version of that.

"It was for the Midlands title, two undefeated fighters, it had a great build up and the fight delivered."

Fail is always keen to promote his Northampton roots, and he went one step further in the win over Abubaker as he took to the ring sporting the colours of the Saints.

And it seems it is something that is going to stick.

"We are proud to be from Northampton, and Ben said it to me about wearing the Saints colours, and I thought it was a great idea," said Fail.

"We want to start getting Northampton behind us really, and if that's working with the Saints to get us a bit of promotion then that's great.

"We are very proud to be from Northampton, it is a great town with a lot of great athletes from here, whether it's boxers, the Saints or Cobblers, and we should all be coming together and working together.

"But I was proud to wear the colours."