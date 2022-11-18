Frustration for Eithan James as European title opponent withdraws on eve of contest

Eithan James will now fight Keanan Wainwright at the Telford International Centre

The duo were meant to fight over 10 rounds at the Telford International Centre on Saturday night with the winner being declared a European champion, but Parker pulled out of the fight on Friday morning after he was taken unwell overnight.

James will still compete on the bill that is being shown live on BT Sports, but will now take on Keanan Wainwright from Sheffield, and there will be no title on the line.

It means James is going to have wait a little bit longer to claim that first senior belt.

Connor Parker has pulled out of his European title fight with Eithan James due to illness

Like Parker, Wainwright is a southpaw and has a good professional record of eight wins and one defeat, with five of his victories coming via knockout.

He has won his past seven fights, with the past four all being by knockout as he stopped Matar Sambou, Sean Davis, Irvin Magno and Joe Ducker.

Wainwright had been due to fight elsewhere on Friday night, but has taken the James contest at the last minute.

The pair weighed in on Friday afternoon, with James coming in at 140lbs and Wainwright 134.9lbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James also has a significant height advantage, and although frustrated at the late change of opponent and the fact he is no longer fighting for his first title, he is till focusing on getting the job done.

"It has happened before with late pull-outs, so it is nothing new and we are used to it," said the Team Shoe-Box fighter..

"He (Wainwright) is a southpaw, he's small, the same style as Connor Parker, so it will be the same result, a win for me."

James has won all nine of his professional fights, but has yet to stop an opponent, which has not been an issue for Wainwright, who it seems is certainly going to bring plenty of punching power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It makes it a dangerous fight for the 22-year-old Northamptonian, but he is confident he will handle anything Wainwright can throw at him.

"It will keep me on edge, and it will be good for me to go in there like that," said James.

"I have a chin, I showed that a couple of fights ago, so if he clips me then I am still going to be there, and then he has me coming back at him.

"He has had nine fights, won eight of them, so he is a game opponent who is coming to win, so I have to be on the ball."

Advertisement Hide Ad