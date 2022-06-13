Frustrating week ends on a high for Northampton boxer Eithan James

Northampton boxer Eithan James was an easy winner against Lee Connolly in Telford

It was all too easy for the 21-year-old as he won every round against an opponent who has now won just eight of his 92 professional contests, but the Team Shoe-Box man was just delighted to get the opportunity to step in the ring and fight.

James had originally been due to take part in a super lightweight English title eliminator against Connor Parker, but the 27-year-old pulled out of the fight at the last minute.

A shot at a European title was then tantalisingly put on the table, but that too fell through, and in the end it was a last-minute call to get Connelly that meant James could fight at all.

Speaking after the fight that was shown live on BT Sport, James admitted: "It was hard to get up for it after the last week, because he (Parker) pulled out on the Thursday.

"I was up for the eliminator, then it got put to the European title and I was buzzing for that. I have been sparring in camp and battering lads who are in the top 10.

"Then the bad news came through, it didn't happen, and we got an opponent at the last minute, and I am thankful for that to just get back out there and fighting. But I want that title."

James, who was cheered on by a vocal 200-strong ‘shoe army’ that had made the trip from Northampton, was simply too good for Connelly in every department.

He dominated the fight from the first round, with perhaps the only frustration being that the former Kings Heath amateur couldn't finish the contest early, Connelly hanging on for eight rounds.

"I went through the gears from the third round, after I started attacking him and finding openings he didn't want to throw back," said James, talking to Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions’ YouTube channel.

"I know I don't punch powerful, powerful, but after a while when they keep getting hit by punches they don't want that.

"Their corner was screaming to halt the fight, the ref looked at him, and I thought he should have got out of there.