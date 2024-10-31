'Focused' Eithan James ready to set the record straight in comeback fight

Ethan James in action during his loss to Owen Cooper in March

Eithan James is in great shape and 'more focused' as he prepares for his big comeback fight at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Team Shoe-Box fighter is returning to ring for the first time since he lost his WBO European Welterweight title to Owen Cooper at the same venue, formerly the Resorts World Arena, in March.

James suffered the first loss of his professional career in his 13th bout, with his team pulling him out of the fight ahead of the 10th and final round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a difficult night for the 24-year-old, who had been knocked down in the first round, and he will be aiming to get his career back on track on Saturday when he takes on Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards.

It is going to be tough return for James though, as Osbourne-Edwards will be defending a 100 per cent record having won all 11 of his fights.

The Wolverhampton fighter was a latecomer to the professional game, not making his debut until the age of 32 in 2021, but has not looked back since.

His fight with James will be the first time he has fought outside his home town though, with all of his previous bouts at The Hangar Events Venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Shoe-Box's James Conway, who is James' trainer, says the Northampton man is ready to set the record straight after that loss to Cooper.

"Eithan’s prep has been brilliant," said Conway. "He's been training hard for this comeback fight.

"He has been working on a few things in the gym to tighten up, and he’s always had world-class skills, so I’m expecting him to put on a top display on Saturday.

"We won’t be taking his opponent for granted as he is unbeaten - so nobody has managed to get the better of him yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I fully believe Eithan is a level above, and Saturday we will see a more focused Eithan which will prove he should be fighting for titles once again in the near future."

The fight, which is an eliminator for the English welterweight championship, is on the undercard of the IBO World Super Bantamweight title fight between Liam Davies, a former Northampton Kings Heath amateur, and Shabaz Masoud.

The card also features fellow Northampton fighters Chantelle Cameron and Ben Vaughan, who also fights out of the Harlestone Road Team Shoe-Box gym.

Cameron defends her WBC Interim World Super Lightweight title against Patricia Berghult while Vaughan will be going for glory as he takes on WBO European Welterweight champion Ekow Essuman.

The action is being shown live on TNT Sports.