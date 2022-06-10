Far Cotton boxer Tee ready to shine for England

Niall Tee with Far Cotton coach John Daly

Tee will become the seventh boxer from the Far Cotton gym to represent this country when he competes in the Junior Three Nations at 46 kgs.

Champions from England, Scotland and Wales are heading to Yorkshire for the two-day event that will be screened live on the England Boxing You Tube channel.

Tee boxes in the semi finals on Saturday and victory will send him through to the final the following day.

The 16-year-old was picked after winning Junior Cadet honours and reaching the Junior final this season.

Coach John Daly said: “In any sport, representing your country is the pinnacle.

“I’ve been going to that gym every night for 17 years and seeing one of your boxers represent their country makes it all worth it.”

Daly’s commitment to boxing is matched by his latest champion.

“Niall never misses a day in the gym,” he said. “His dad tells me he was doing press ups on Christmas Day.

“These are the sort of boxers I want in the gym. Niall really wants it.”

Tee has the look of a Far Cotton boxer. He is a combination puncher with a huge appetite for fighting.

Daly said: “Niall takes some beating.