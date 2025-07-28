Carl Fail (right) celebrates his title win in Bournemouth with twin brother Ben

Northampton's Carl Fail is a Midlands champion.

The 28-year-old from Far Cotton made a stunning return to the ring after almost two years out with an elbow injury as he stopped the previously unbeaten Amir Abubaker in the eighth round at the Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday night.

Fail, who took to the ring sporting the colours of Northampton Saints, produced an explosive barrage of punches to call a halt to a cracking super welterweight contest, and he walked away with the Midlands belt - the first title of his professional career.

Fail, who was joined in his corner by twin and fellow boxer Ben, is now hoping he will get a crack at the British title next up after he extended his winning record as a pro to 11 wins out of 11.

Carl Fail in action during his win over Amir Abubaker in Bournemouth

"I am really happy," said Fail. "It has been a long time out, and there have been a lot of questions answered.

"I feel like me and my brother's careers have been a bit slow up to this point, but now it's a massive step in the right direction.

"For the two years I have been out, I have been in the gym. Me and my brother live and breathe this sport, and I don't just hop in and out of it.

"I was injured and I was still in the gym, training all the time, so the time out didn't faze me, it didn't bother me.

"I was ready to take on an undefeated fighter straight away, and I needed this fight for my career. I enjoyed being back and I was just so happy to be back in there."

On the fight, he said: "I knew I had hurt him early, but I didn't want to get carried away, as he is undefeated, he is tough, he has got a big punch.

"I wanted to take my time in there and get the rounds in, and the plan was to take him out late, so it all went perfectly.

"I felt in control the whole fight, even when he jumped on me in the fourth round, I felt in control.

"I knew he was going to come and have a go, I knew he was a combination fighter, and I knew he had power so I was expecting that, and the gameplan went perfectly.

"Amir is a very, very good fighter, and I don't want him to take away any negativity from this, as I believe I am above this level. But Amir is a great figher and is a force to be reckoned with."

The fight was billed as an eliminator for the British crown, and Fail admits he would jump at that chance were it to be offered to him.

"I guess that is up to Frank (Warren) to make that decision. I proved that after two years out I will fight anybody," said Fail.

"There are some big fights for me to have and I feel I have now pushed on.

"I want big fights, that is what I am interested in, and I will fight anybody."