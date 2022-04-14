Fail aiming to be part of a Northampton win double in London

Carl Fail fights in London on Friday night

The 25-year-old will be looking for his sixth straight win as a professional and his second of the year, having triumphed against Ivica Gogosevic in February.

Joining Fail on the bill in London is fellow Northampton and Far Cotton boy Drew Brown, who is competing for the English title at super welterweight when he takes on Sam Gilley.

The pair are going to be backed by a big following from the town, and Fail can't wait.

"I know Drew, we grew up together and are both from Far Cotton Boxing Club, and it is going to be a good night," said fellow super weltereight Fail.

"It would be great if we can both come back with wins.

"With two fighters from Northampton there is going to be plenty of support there.

"Every fight I always have great support, they always come out in numbers, and I can't thank them enough, it is brilliant."

Fail will be taking on experienced French operator Victor Garcia, who has 24 bouts under his belt, winning nine, losing 11 and drawing four.

He won last time out, against Alexander Jegorow, but that was his first win in seven fights, and he will take on Fail over six rounds.

Fail didn’t know who he would be fighting until the past couple of days, which is not ideal, but he said: "All I can do is focus on is training hard, being the best I can be.

"I want a tough test, that is what we want. My last fight was a big step up, so we are going to keep building and then look towards getting a title later this year.

"I want to get to sort of nine or 10 and zero by the end of the year."

And he added: "The plan for the year is we want to stay busy, I want to stay active.

"I want to keep learning, and the way you learn is by fighting.

"We got ourselves that fight in February, and then now MTK have this big show, and there are two Northampton lads on there which makes it a bit more exciting.

"It is a big card, and I have found out that I am going to be fighting on ESPN as well, so it is all positive stuff."

On that TV appearance, Fail added: "The more exposure you get the better, but sometimes in life you have to be humble, you have to be patient and all we can is keep working hard and the opportunities will come.