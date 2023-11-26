Eddie Hearn says Northampton's Chantelle Cameron 'in great position' despite Katie Taylor defeat

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn says Northampton boxing star Chantelle Cameron is still 'in a great position' despite her defeat to Katie Taylor in Dublin on Saturday night.

Chantelle Cameron in action against Katie Taylor on Saturday (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Cameron travelled to Ireland as the undisputed world super-lightweight and in possession of the full set of belts, but she will travel back home empty handed after suffering the first loss of her professional career.

The 32-year-old was beaten by a majority points decision at the 3 Arena, with Taylor exacting revenge for Cameron's points win at the same venue in May - a night that saw the Irish superstar suffer her first defeat.

There was some controversy, certainly as one of the judges who scored the fight as Taylor winning by six rounds, when the other two had it as a draw and a one-round win for the home fighter.

There were also many who felt Cameron knocked Taylor down with a jab in the opening round, but the referee deemed it a slip, while some observers questioned the fact Taylor was allowed to get away with too much holding.

But Hearn, who promotes both fighters, felt the Irish boxer was a deserved winner, while also praising Cameron for her efforts, insisting that she still has plenty to look forward to.

"I had Katie Taylor winning the fight," said Hearn.

"Chantelle will be disappointed, I don't think she's happy and I don't think she feels like she got a fair crack of the whip. But I feel like she lost the fight.

"You are always going to be up against it when you come to Dublin to fight Katie Taylor.

"But first time around she was up against it, she won the fight fair and square, and she was awarded the decision.

"This time she wasn't awarded the decision, I don't feel like she won the fight, but she gave another tremendous account of herself."

Attention has already turned to a third 'trilogy' decider back in Ireland next summer, with the massive Croke Park the preferred venue, and Hearn would like to see that take place.

But he also understands if Cameron doesn't want to have to face a third trip to take on Taylor on home soil in Ireland.

"She is pound-for-pound top three in the sport, she has also financially set herself up for life with those two fights, and in front of her is a potential trilogy at Croke Park, probably for even more money," said Hearn.

"Chantelle is in a great position, but she has been on the road now for these two fights plus Abu Dhabi before that, so it is now up to her whether she wants to come to Dublin and fight in Katie's backyard again.

"But make no mistake, if you want to reach those financial levels you have to do it somewhere that is going to generate a huge gate, and that is Ireland.

"That is what Chantelle has benefitted from in the last two fights, but she might feel like she wants to fight back at home.