Eddie Hearn says Katie Taylor wants to do battle with Northampton world champion Chantelle Cameron

The Matchroom boss was talking after Serrano set up a rematch with Taylor with her win over Erika Cruz in New York on Sunday to become undisputed world champion at featherweight.

The Puerto Rican will now once again step into the ring with undisputed lightweight champion Taylor in Dublin in May, having lost out on a split decision when the duo originally met in April last year.

But Hearn stated that Taylor will then look to take on undisputed super lightweight champ Cameron in what will be a mega-fight in Dublin later this year.

Chantelle Cameron speaks to Eddie Hearn after becoming undisputed super-lightweight champion with her win over Jessica McCaskill in November

"Katie has made it quite clear to me what she wants to do," Hearn told the iFL TV YouTube channel.

"Her first priority is Amanda Serrano, and then Chantelle Cameron, she wants to fight back-to-back undisputed champions.

"This (the Serrano fight) is going to be the first time in the four-belt arena that two reigning undisputed champions will have fought each other and it is going to be amazing."

Taylor's re-match with Serrano is set to be staged at the Three Arena in Dublin, but Hearn then hinted that any fight with Cameron could be staged outdoors at the iconic Croke Park.

Chantelle Cameron shows off her world title belts

"I felt that maybe a year ago, Katie Taylor might not ever fight in Ireland," continued Hearn.

"Now I honestly think that this could be the start of a big run of fights in Ireland.

"You have three undisputed champions that we represent in Katie Taylor, and Serrano is now fighting her.

"We also have Alycia Baumgardner and Chantelle Cameron, and I think we can go Amanda Serrano, Chantelle Cameron and Baumgardner – they would be three incredible fights."

Katie Taylor is the undisputed world lightweight champion

Cameron became undisputed champion with her dominant win over Jessica McCaskill last November, and the Northampton ace is due to return to the ring on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight clash with Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena in London on April 1.