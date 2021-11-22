Eddie Hearn hints Chantelle Cameron mega-fight could be staged in Northampton

Chantelle Cameron celebrates her win over Mary McGee with her coaching team and Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn (far right)

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn says he is open to Chantelle Cameron's huge undisputed world title fight against American Kali Reiss being staged in Northampton next year.

Town star Cameron was in New Hampshire in the USA on Saturday night to see Reis beat Jessica Camara on points to unify the WBA and WBO 140lb titles, setting up what is sure to be a fantastic Road To Undisputed final.

Cameron unified the WBC and IBF titles with her win over another American in Mary McGee in her semi-final as the headline act at the O2 in London at the end of October, claiming the Ring Magazine belt into the bargain.

She is now set to face Reiss in a winner takes all contest, probably in spring, 2022, and Hearn has stated he would like the fight to be staged in Cameron's home town.

The venue may be the issue as there is now indoor space big enough, but the homes of the Cobblers and Saints would be outdoor options, with Cameron having previously stated she would love to fight at Sixfields, and perhaps even the County Ground.

Promoter Hearn was also in New Hampshire for Saturday's fight night, and of the Road To Undisputed competition, he said: "How good is this tournament?

"It has thrown up two brilliant semi-finals, and now we have the final.

"It will be Chantelle Cameron against Kali Reiss for the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine world championship.

"That is absolutely every belt in the sport of boxing and it will be a brilliant fight."

Asked about where the mega-fight could be staged, Hearn suggested he would like it to be held in Cameron's home town.

"Neutral territory is definitely not happening, so it is the USA or UK," the Matchroom boss told iFL TV.

"I would like to maybe do something in Northampton, and I was saying that to Chantelle.

"I would like to start taking a few events to people's home towns that is a little bit quirky and a little bit different.

"I feel that I would like to Chris Billam-Smith fight Tommy McCarthy in Bournemouth, I would like to see Chantelle Cameron fight in Northampton.

"The problem is, because of the size of shows we are doing, generally you go to a bigger arena.

"But if we could just do more shows that have that home made feel to them, then we can go to places that can really create great atmospheres and great moments. But we will see."