Eddie Hearn 'definitely' wants to see Chantelle Cameron trilogy battle with Katie Taylor

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn says an historic trilogy fight between Northampton's Chantelle Cameron and Irish superstar Katie Taylor is 'definitely a fight we would like to make'.

Cameron lost her crown as the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world last month, when she was beaten by a majority points decision in her re-match with Taylor at the 3 Arena in Dublin.

That fight came after Cameron had stunned Taylor on her homecoming in May, inflicting a first professional career defeat on the 2012 Olympic champion.

Taylor got her revenge and ensured Cameron suffered her first loss after a colossal bout just over a fortnight ago, and the Northampton warrior has now publicly challenged the Irish fighter to a third contest and a decider next summer.

Chantelle Cameron was beaten by Katie Taylor in Dublin in November (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Writing on Instagram at the weekend, Cameron said: "Had my break from boxing to clear my head and recover from my first loss.

"My mind is clear now and I know what I want. @katie_t86 we both took each others 0, let’s get the trilogy on next.

"Let’s not make any excuses, I agreed the first fight in less than 48 hours .

"If you are anything like me you will not want to leave this at 1 -1."

Taylor has yet to respond to the message from Cameron, but Matchroom boss Hearn was quizzed on the situation at the weekend, and hinted Taylor is keen for the fight to get the green light - and for it to be a huge outdoor stadium event in Dublin.

Asked about Cameron's message to Taylor, Hearn told the Boxing Social YouTube channel: "It's great to hear Chantelle say that.

"I know that obviously she is disappointed to lose, but when she reflects on it she'll see two great fights and the opportunity to do a trilogy as well.

"That is definitely a fight we would like to make, and we will start talking to her and her team and see if we can make it happen.

"There is a lot of money in the fight, whether we do it at Croke Park or the Aviva, or wherever, it is a huge fight.

"Chantelle Cameron has made a huge amount of money in the past two fights, and she can make money again."

Cameron and her team were unhappy with the verdict in last month's contest, and in particular with the performance of the referee, who they felt allowed Taylor to hold too much, and also questioned some of Irish boxer's tactics, with Cameron suffering a badly cur forehead after a clash of heads in the opening rounds.

But Hearn says Cameron and her team have to now put all that behind them, as he feels she will have a genuine chance of victory if the pair do meet again.

"She has beaten Katie in Ireland before, she will believe she can do it again, and why not?," said Hearn.

"But you have to get over the 'I felt it was a knock down', or 'she was holding or she was elbowing', because at the end of the day it is a fight, it's over, let's move on."

Although Taylor has yet to comment on Cameron's social media challenge, speaking after her win in Dublin on November 27, she made it clear she would be keen on a third fight.

"I don’t think women’s boxing has seen a trilogy before," she said.

"One of my favourite fighters is Marco Antonio Barrera – him and (Erik) Morales is the best trilogy you can ever see, so if we can have that type of trilogy that would be absolutely iconic for the sport.