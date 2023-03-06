Eddie Hearn closing in on deal for 'amazing fight' between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron

Eddie Hearn is confident he will be able to confirm within days that Northampton's Chantelle Cameron will fight Irish superstar Katie Taylor in an undisputed world champion megafight in Ireland on May 20.

Hearn was talking after the two fighters from his Matchroom Boxing stable exchanged messages on social media, with Taylor challenging Cameron to a showdown at the Three Arena in Dublin – which was immediately accepted by the town ace.

Undisputed world lightweight champion Taylor has been left without an opponent for her big Ireland homecoming after the withdrawal of injury of Amanda Serrano.

Northampton's undisputed world super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron

And although Hearn initially played down the prospect of Taylor meeting undisputed super lightweight champ Cameron instead, the fighters seem to have taken the decision out of his hands!

“It was quite unusual for Katie to call out a fighter,” Hearn told the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

“We know from behind the scenes that Katie would fight anybody, but there has always been that perception that Chantelle Cameron was the tough fight.

“An English fighter, undefeated, and I always said that when Chantelle Cameron racked up the belts and the performances, she would be the frontrunner, and that is exactly what has happened.

Irish boxer Katie Taylor has called out Chantelle Cameron for the pair to fight on May 20 in Dublin

“She is undisputed at 140lbs, it's a tremendous fight, and Katie Taylor has said 'I want to fight on May 20'.

“We have planned for that homecoming, the Three Arena is available, Chantelle came straight back and said 'yeah, we want to do it.

“Fair play to Katie Taylor, and I believe there is a good chance we could get Taylor-Cameron over the line next week.”

As always with boxing, getting bouts on involves much more than two fighters simply saying 'let's do it', and Hearn admits there are still some hoops to be jumped through before the Taylor-Cameron fight can be confirmed.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn

But he admits it would be 'an amazing fight' and adds that he feels Cameron could well provide Taylor with a sterner test than Serrano – who the Irish fighter pipped on a split decision when they met in New York 10 months ago.

“We have got to agree the money on both sides and we are not a millions miles away, but you have seen the reaction to that fight, it is a tremendous fight.” said Hearn.

“I think it could be a tougher fight for Katie than Amanda Serrano.

“Chantelle is a bigger fighter, she is very aggressive, she punches very hard and she has believed for a long time that she wins that fight.

“We need to sit down with DAZN and go through that schedule, and they have already come back and said they need strength in May, and that (Taylor-Serrano) was a big fight for the schedules.

“That needs to be replaced and we will see what they want to do, but I am very hopeful to make that fight.”

When asked about Taylor publicly calling out Cameron, Hearn admitted he was surprised but understands that she simply wants to ensure she gets to fight as a professional in Ireland for the first time.

“I spoke to Katie on the phone, and she is not in the mood to mess around,” added Hearn.

“She knows what she wants and she is happy to fight anyone, she always has been.

“There has always been that perception that Chantelle Cameron could be a really tough one, but she rises to the challenge.

“Katie believes she can beat anybody in Ireland, Chantelle Cameron is ready for the big opportunity and we will see where we get to next week.