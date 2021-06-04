Eddie Hearn believes Chantelle Cameron can be undisputed world champion by end of 2021

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn

Hearn was in Las Vegas last weekend to watch Cameron’s demolition of former two-time world champion Melissa Hernandez to retain her WBC title, and said her performance was ‘fantastic’.

Hearn is now planning to get the super lightweight division unified with a ‘tournament’.

And he firmly believes that Cameron can come out on top.

Chantelle Cameron retained her WBC Super Lightweight world title with an impressive win over Melissa Hernandez in Las Vages last weekend

The Matchroom boss’s plan is for Cameron to square up to IBF winner Mary McGee and for WBA champion Kali Reis to take on WBO queen Christina Linardatou.

The winners of those fights would then square off to unify the division, and Hearn believes that would be a big chance for Cameron.

“I am talking to (US promoter) Lou Dibella about trying to do a sort of tournament, for undisputed fights at 140lbs,” Hearn told boxingsocial.com

“I am talking about Chantelle fighting Mary McGee next, and then Kali Reis fighting Linardatou, and then the winners fighting each other.

“I would like Chantelle Cameron to have two more fights this year, and I would like to see her undisputed by the end of the year.

“If that happens then there are some massive fights out there for her - Katie Taylor, Jessica McKaskill, (Amanda) Serrano, Terri Harper, (Natasha) Jonas, all these fights are out there for Chantelle Cameron.

“But I would like to see her undisputed as soon as possible, because I think she can do it quite quickly.”

Cameron was very impressive in seeing off Hernandez in Vegas, although there was some controversy over referee Celestino Ruiz’s decision to end the fight in the closing seconds of round five.

The Northampton fighter was in total control, but Hernandez seemed to be in minimal trouble as she was hit by a big right hand from Cameron, staying on her feet.

But Ruiz felt the Puerto Rican had taken enough punishment, and called it off, much to the bemusement of many, and to the disappointment of the boxing fans in attendance.

“I thought it was a terrible stoppage,” said Hearn. “But I thought Chantelle Cameron was fantastic.

“Melissa Hernandez, a former two-time world champion, the mandatory challenger, and she just got absolutely steamrolled by Chantelle, but she deserved to go on in the fight.

“She was hurt, but she wasn’t really hurt at that moment and it is a world championship fight.

“I think sometimes, referees act differently because it is a female fight.

“It’s like ‘oh, we’ll stop this because it’s the women’, but would they have stopped that if it was a man’s fight? I don’t think so.