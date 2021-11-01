Eddie Hearn backing world champion Chantelle Cameron to set up 'mega fight' against Katie Taylor

Eddie Hearn (right) with Chantelle Cameron and her coaching team following the Northampton fighter's win in London on Saturday

Hearn saw the 30-year-old from Northampton add the IBF super-lightweight title to her WBC belt with a hard points win over Mary McGee at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

He then backed her to become undisputed champion - and set up one of the biggest fights in women's boxing.

Katie Taylor is set to defend her four lightweight titles in December and Hearn then plans to match her with Amanda Serrano, who has won world titles at an astonishing seven weights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantelle Cameron hits the target against Mary McGee

Provided Taylor beats her and Cameron beats the winner of Kali Reis-Jessica Camara to become undisputed champion, Hearn plans to make a match between Cameron and Taylor.

Cameron, who trained with John Daly at the Far Cotton gym ahead of the McGee fight, plans to be at ringside to see Reis and Camara clash in America on November 19.

Hearn expects Cameron to face the winner 'at the end of February, early March', possibly followed by the Taylor fight.

The Irishwoman beat Cameron on points a decade ago in the amateur ring - and Hearn believes if they fought in the professional; ring it could go ahead at a football stadium.

Chantelle Cameron with her world title belts

Cameron has said it is her dream to box at Sixfields Stadium.

He said: "If Chantelle wins this (tournament) and Katie Taylor comes through Amanda Serrano that's a massive fight.

"That could be a mega fight. Chantelle would be the undisputed champion at 140lbs and Katie would be the undisputed champion at 135lbs."

Cameron added to her growing reputation by outpointing McGee at the O2 Arena.

Katie Taylor

Hearn said: "Even people who aren't fans of women's boxing would watch that and say: 'Fair play.' It was two champions who refused to give in."

There was an astonishing exchange of punches at the end of the eighth when both champions threw everything at each other to have the crowd on their feet. As was the case throughout the fight, Cameron got the better of it.

McGee had the size advantage, looked to have heavier hands, but Cameron outfought her and outboxed her.

"She was a big girl," said Cameron, "but I know how tough I am.

"Most of the fights I have had I have done what I wanted and I was looking forward to biting down on my gumshield and having a war.