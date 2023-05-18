Dublin D-Day for Chantelle Cameron as she puts world titles on the line against Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron takes on Katie Taylor in Dublin on Saturday for the undisputed super-lightweight world title (Picture: Mark Robinson)

​​It is the battle of the undisputed world champions, with Cameron's five super lightweight belts on the line in front of what is sure to be a hostile sell-out crowd at a sold-out 3Arena.

And the town star is determined that she is going to end the night as arguably the best female fighter on the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both boxers go into the showdown defending 100 per cent records as professionals, with world lightweight champion Taylor having won all 22 of her bouts, and Cameron all 17 of hers.

Chantelle Cameron takes on Katie Taylor in Dublin on Saturday for the undisputed super-lightweight world title (Picture: Mark Robinson)

It really is a case of Cameron going into the lion's den as she takes on the Bray native on home soil, with Taylor competing in Ireland for the first time as a professional.

It has been billed as her 'homecoming'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Northampton fighter is ready for the challenge that awaits her, and is convinced she will be too good for the former Olympic champion.

"I think I am going to be too much for Katie Taylor," said Cameron.

Katie Taylor will be fighting for the first time as a professional in Ireland

"My mindset is that I can't lose, I don't want to lose, and I want my own legacy. This is about me, this isn't about Katie Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am going there to ruin the homecoming and cause a massive upset. It is going to be hostile, but it is what it is.

"I believe in myself, I believe in my team, and I think what we are planning, and what we have got prepared, we are ready. I wouldn't want to box myself put it that way.

"I want to make my legacy and make sure I go down in history as the best female boxer. It's going to be a war."

Cameron's preparation has been good and has been split between Northampton, coach Jamie Moore's base in Manchester, and a training camp in Tenerife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She believes she is in tip-top shape for the fight, and said on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel: "To beat the best I have to make sure that I train like that as well.