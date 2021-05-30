Dominant Cameron retains world title with stoppage win over Hernandez in Las Vegas

Chantelle Cameron (right) claimed a fifth-round stoppage win over Melissa Hernandez to retain her world title in Last Vegas

The 30-year-old overwhelmed her Puerto Rican opponent and claimed a resounding victory with a fifth-round stoppage.

The win sees Cameron take her professional record to 14 wins out of 14, with eight knockouts.

Cameron was simply too good for her 41-year-old opponent, who was fighting for the first time in close to two years.

Chantelle Cameron with her world title belt