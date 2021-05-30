Dominant Cameron retains world title with stoppage win over Hernandez in Las Vegas
Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron produced a superb display to beat Melissa Hernandez to retain her WBC super-lightweight title in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 9:20 am
The 30-year-old overwhelmed her Puerto Rican opponent and claimed a resounding victory with a fifth-round stoppage.
The win sees Cameron take her professional record to 14 wins out of 14, with eight knockouts.
Cameron was simply too good for her 41-year-old opponent, who was fighting for the first time in close to two years.
The former King's Heath amateur was on top from the start, and she had Hernandez on the ropes in the third and fourth rounds, before a string of clean punches in the fifth prompted the referee to call a halt to the fight.