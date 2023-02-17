Conway promises no more 'Mr Nice Guy' as he sets about getting his 'career back on track'

Kieron Conway pictured at the weigh-in ahead of his middleweight clash with Jorge Silva (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Conway is returning to the ring five months after losing on points to unbeaten American Austin 'Ammo' Williams in their WBA International middleweight title fight in Las Vegas.

That was only the third defeat of an impressive 22-fight career for the Team Shoe-Box man, but it was his second in the space of 16 months, with Conway also losing his WBA Inter-Continental super welterweight belt to France's Souleymane Cissokho in Texas in May, 2021.

Kieron Conway faces up to Jorge Silva following their weigh-In in Nottingham (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

The focus for the former Kings Heath amateur is now very much on re-establishing his credentials as one to watch, with the immediate target a tilt at the British title at either middleweight, or super welterweight.

Conway is certainly keen to get back in the ring, and was quick to take the chance to get back in the swing of things on the undercard of the WBA World featherweight showdown between Leigh Wood and Maricio Lara, with the action being beamed across the globe on DAZN.

“It’s good to be on a card so early in the year," said Conway in the pre-fight press conference.

"I need to put my foot on the gas and get my career back on track as I want to use this year to rebuild.

Kieron Conway speaks at the pre-fight press conference (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

"I want to keep all of my fights here in the UK. I want to win a British title, I don’t care who’s got that.

"I want to go and win that next and move back on to the world scene after that. I’ve beat high level opposition and I’ve been around high-level opposition.

"I’m just sick of being known as this nice guy in and out the ring, now I’m coming here to destroy.

"I don't want any more nice guy stuff, we are here to have a fight and I want to knock people out."

Kieron Conway in action during his defeat to Austin Williams in Las Vegas in September

Saturday sees Conway take on experienced Portuguese fighter Silva who has carved himself out a reputation as something of a big-hitter, having won his past five fights inside the distance.

The 39-year-old has a decent record of 21 wins and seven losses in a career spanning more than 16 years, claiming 12 KO wins along the way.

And Conway is hoping Silva arrives at the Motorpoint intent on going on the attack – as he believes that will play right into his hands.

"I am looking forward to this because he is going to come to try to win," Conway told the Boxing Social YouTube channel.

"He's probably going to try and knock me out because he has had something like a 50 per cent knockout win record.

"Hopefully he does do that because that is going to play into my favour, I want to hit those holes I don't want to be hitting his arms.

"I hope he doesn't come to cover up, I want to hit him in the face."

Having been an inter-continental champion, and taking on two recent and very testing fight challenges in the United States, Conway is now very much focusing on matters domestic.

And he wants to carve out a little slice of Northampton sporting history along the way.

Asked why he is so keen to land the British crown he last fought for in 2019 when he drew with Ted Cheeseman, Conway says: "It would be history for my town.

"We have never had a male British champion, and I want to be the name on that

"I want to win that British title and then I want to get back on that world scene, I want to get back on those shows where people are seeing it worldwide."

