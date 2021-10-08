Conway issues punch power warning to Metcalf ahead of big fight

Northampton boxer Kieron Conway

Conway has made great progress as a professional, winning 16 and drawing one of his 19 fights to date.

He won the WBA Inter-Continental Super Welter title in August last year, only to give it up when he lost to Frenchman Souleymane Cissokho in the USA in May.

The 25-year-old has impressed many observers along the way, but a repeated criticism and observation is that Conway doesn’t have the power to finish fighters off.

Conway hasn’t stopped an opponent in any of his past 12 fights, but the Team Shoe-Box fighter insists he will soon put an end to that run.

And it could happen against Metcalf when the pair meet at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday night.

“When people get in the ring they soon realise that there is dig behind me,” said Conway.

“In my past three fights, one of them (Navid Mansouri) was out on his feet and could have been, should have been, stopped, so the finish wasn’t there then. The next one was on the floor (Macaulay McGowan), and the next one was on the floor as well (Cissokho), so people do soon realise there is dig there.

“In this next fight it will be the same, they might underestimate my power, the stick behind my punches, but it is different when you are actually getting hit by them.

“People do find that out very quick, and it is not nice getting hit round, after round, after round.”

And he added: “I am very focused on this and the job in hand.

“I haven’t thought about what’s next, and I’m not thinking of the past.