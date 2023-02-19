Kieron Conway and his Team Shoe-Box team celebrate the win over Jorge Silva in Nottingham on Saturday (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

The Northampton boxer claimed the 19th win of his professional career with a comprehensive success at middleweight, referee Kevin Parker awarding the Team Shoe-Box man all eight rounds.

Silva had gone into the fight having won his previous five encounters by knockout, but he was no match for Conway, who lived up to his 'Too Class' nickname to ease to victory.

But Conway admitted he wasn't completely happy with how the fight went when speaking to iFL TV's YouYube channel, admitting he was disappointed that the big-hitting Silva opted for survival rather than getting involved in a battle.

Kieron Conway was too good for Jorge Silva (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

"I am a little bit frustrated with the performance," declared Conway.

"I hurt him a couple of times early on, and he just made it difficult and wanted to survive.

"He didn't want to have a boxing match after that, but I got the rounds in.

"It is early on in the year and hopefully I can get some winning momentum going now."

Kieron Conway on the attack against Jorge Silva (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

The fight was Conway's first since losing to Austin 'Ammo' Williams on points in Las Vegas in September, and he had hoped to make a real statement by ending the contest early.

Despite landing some telling blows and having Silva in trouble on occasion, the 26-year-old was unable to land that knockout blow, and he admitted the reason for that was he was probably too eager to do so.

"I probably riled myself up too much, tried to get the big shot way too much, and didn't let it flow enough," said the former Kings Heath amateur.

"But when I did catch him it hurt him, and he just didn't want to engage after that and made it really difficult because he went so negative

Job done... Kieron Conway after his win over Jorge Silva (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

