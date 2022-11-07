Chantelle Cameron versus Katie Taylor 'an obvious choice' for Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn

Brilliant Cameron became the undisputed world champion at super lightweight on Saturday night, beating America's Jessica McCaskill by a unanimous points decision in Abu Dhabi.

At the age of 31, Cameron now has the boxing world at her feet, with trainer Jamie Moore insisting the Northampton fighter is 'building a legacy for herself'.

There will certainly be no shortage of offers on the table for Cameron, with viable options including moving to 147 to fight for undisputed champion McCaskill's belts at that weight, or a mega showdown Irish legend Taylor, who is undisputed world champion at lightweight (135 lbs)

Eddie Hearn (far left) poses with Chantelle Cameron and her team following the Northamptonian's huge win in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

And Hearn believes that is something that could come to fruition, if Taylor's proposed re-match with Amanda Serrano can't be nailed down.

"The reason I created the tournament (to bring together the world 140 belts) was to give Chantelle Cameron the opportunity to become undisputed, to set up the Katie Taylor fight," said Hearn, after watching Cameron see off McCaskill at the Etihad Arena.

"That is a big, big fight now, and if the Serrano fight can't be made in the first part of next year then I think Chantelle Cameron is an obvious choice.

"That was a great performance from her on Saturday, and it is amazing for us to have another undisputed champion."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Taylor is the undisputed world lightweight champion

Moore also believes the Taylor fight would be a great match-up for Cameron, but he is keen on stepping up a weight for a re-match with McCaskill, while the boxer herself is open to getting into the ring for a first defence against American Kali Reis.

"I think it is a great idea (fighting McCaskill at 147), moving up and becoming undisputed at two weights, because now you are at the top of the mountain, where do you go from here? You have to go for bigger challenges," Moore told Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel.

"Jessica McCaskill now has to rest up and evaluate where she wants to go, but I would love that fight for Chantelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is building a legacy for herself now, and for a long time she has wanted a fight like a Katie Taylor fight, and she is in that argument now.

"Because there is no denying that Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron, undisputed against undisputed, is an unbelievable fight."Cameron will listen to advice from Moore before deciding on her next step, but she believes fighting Reis will be the right thing to do if the American is ready and fit for action.

Reis and Cameron were originally meant to fight for the undisputed crown as they both had two belts each, but for various reasons Reis was not fit enough to make the fight, and vacated her titles to pave the way for Saturday's big showdown, that Cameron won.

"I think it will be fair to give Kali Reiss the first shot," Cameron told Matchroom Boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She vacated her belts to allow me and Jessica McCaskill to fight for undisputed, so I think the right thing to do is see if Kali Reiss is ready to fight.

"I want to be out again early 2023, so if Kali is ready to go I think I should fight her, because that was the tournament in the first place.