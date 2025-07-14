Chantelle Cameron not expecting to be offered trilogy chance by Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron is announced the winner after her fight with Jessica Camara at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday

"She doesn't want to fight me"

Northampton boxing star Chantelle Cameron is not expecting a trilogy showdown with Irish legend Katie Taylor.

Cameron retained her WBC Interim super lightweight title with a dominant points win over tough Canadian opponent Jessica Camara at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday night.

It was her first performance since quitting Queensberry and signing up to Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, and the Northampton ace impressed the world in her fight that was shown live on Netflix.

Jake Paul raises Chantelle Cameron's arm after her win over Jessica Camara in New York on Friday

Cameron's bout was on the undercard of the main event that saw Taylor retain her world super lightweight titles with a points win over Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown.

Taylor has won all three of those fights, with the only defeat of her long career coming at the hands of Cameron in Dublin back in 2023.

Taylor exacted revenge in the rematch six months later so a trilogy fight would seem to make sense, but the Irish superstar appeared to throw cold water on that suggestion in a post-match interview that wasn't exactly dripping with respect on Friday.

"I think Chantelle has to see if she can sell out an 1,000 seat arena first. I don't think she can sell out any stadium at all," said a dismissive Taylor.

"I think I've made her more money than she really deserves to be quite honest."

As for Cameron, she watched Taylor see off Serrano in New York and praised her performance, before adding that she believes Bray fighter simply isn't interested on taking her on for a third time.

"I think Katie boxed really well, she had good tactics, so well done to her," Cameron told FightHype.com.

When she was asked if she would return to Dublin for a trilogy showdown, Cameron added: "To be honest, she is the champion so I would fight her wherever she wants to fight, but she doesn't want to fight me.

"So she either fights me, or she vacates the belt."

Taylor also hinted she may now retire from the sport, as she said: "I wouldn't say I have anything left to prove. I'm going to sit back relax, I will make a decision on whether I will fight again in the future.

"I've just got to enjoy this victory right now. Sit back, reflect and then I'll make a decision on that soon."

As for Cameron, she was impressive again as she made it 21 wins out of 22 professional fights.

The build-up to the fight went far from smoothly for the Northampton boxer, as Visa issues meant she only arrived in New York a couple of says before the fight, and she felt that affected her performance.

"I felt good, although I had a bit of jetlag to be honest," said Cameron.

"I got to about the seventh, and I don't know if it was just me thinking and it was playing on my head, but I felt slightly off the pace and I am not used to that.

"I can usually fly through 10 rounds, especially 10 two-minute rounds, so it was a bit of a different one for me."