Cameron targeting tougher challenges as she revels in 'easy' world title defence

Chantelle Cameron was too hot for Melissa Hernandez in their world title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday

The Northampton boxer made short work of mandatory challenger and former two-time world champion Hernandez to retain her WBC World Super Lightweight title.

The fight was halted in the fifth round, with Cameron totally dominating her Puerto Rican opponent, who had certainly talked a good fight before the bout which was staged at the Michelob Ultra Arena in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time.

"It was good, and easier than I thought it would be, and that shows you that all the hard work pays off," Cameron told boxingsocial.com

"I had the best preparation, and it was easy, really easy."

"She (Hernandez) was carrying that arrogance with a lot of talk, and I was thinking she is going to have to back that up.

"I saw her dancing into the ring, and I thought to myself she needs to fight well now because if you are going to make an entrance like that you have to back it. But it was all easy for me.

"When I first landed my shot, I thought 'she doesn't want this'. She's from The Bronx, but she didn't want any of that!

"So I had to hold back and get some rounds in, because I wanted to show people in America what I can do."

With the fight being beamed across the world on the streaming service DAZN, Cameron certainly took her chance to impress as she made it 14 wins out of 14 as a professional.

But the former King's Heath ABC fighter wants more of a test next, and she wants Hearn to make that happen.

"I want to be undisputed, so give me the champions now," said Cameron, who making her USA debut.

"I didn't really think that was one of those fights where I couldn't show people what I can do.

"It was easy, and I want to be in those hard fights, but at the minute I am just not getting them.

"Hopefully Eddie will now get me in with a champion so I can grip down on my gumshield and start having the fights I talk about, the ones I want.

"I don't want to be holding back.

"I am fit enough to do 10 rounds at a fast pace, and I am not getting to do that at the moment because of the opposition."

Cameron also took time out to thank all her supporters - particularly those in her home town.

"Thank you to everybody who has shown me support, and especially to those in Northampton," she said.