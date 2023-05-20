News you can trust since 1931
Cameron claims sensational win in Dublin as Northampton star spoils Taylor's homecoming

Chantelle Cameron produced a simply sensational display to beat Katie Taylor in her own backyard on Saturday night.

By Tom Vickers
Published 21st May 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read

Cameron claimed a majority decision victory over 10 incredible rounds to spoil Taylor's homecoming. It was the Bray native's first fight in Ireland as a professional.

​​It was also a battle of the undisputed world champions, with Cameron's five super lightweight belts on the line in front of a hostile sell-out crowd at a sold-out 3Arena.

Both boxers went into the showdown defending 100 per cent records as professionals, with world lightweight champion Taylor having won all 22 of her bouts, and Cameron all 17 of hers.

Chantelle Cameron delivered in DublinChantelle Cameron delivered in Dublin
But Taylor has finally been defeated - and it is Cameron who has done it.

The Northampton star started the fight on the front foot, and that was largely where she stayed as she secured a phenomenal success.

