Buoyant Chantelle Cameron now wants the chance to claim Katie Taylor's titles

The Northampton boxing star stunned the previously unbeaten Taylor in Dublin on Saturday night, rampaging her way to a deserved points success at a packed a vociferous 3Arena in Dublin.

The bout was at super lightweight, with undisputed champion Cameron defending her five belts on the night, and now she wants the chance to take on Taylor for the Irish fighter's undisputed lightweight crown.

That would mean the Northampton ace dropping down a weight division, but she says she will be more than happy to do just that.

Chantelle Cameron chats to Katie Taylor after their fight at the weelend (Picture: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

Taylor called for a rematch immediately after Saturday's contest, and promoter and Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn confirmed there is a clause for that to happen, but Cameron doesn't intend putting her belts on the line again.

She wants Taylor to be the one risking her titles, just as she has had to do now on two occasions, first against Jessica McCaskill, who dropped down to fight Cameron, and them Taylor, who moved up.

"Let's see. I boxed McCaskill at 147 and she was undisputed champion as well, so I am kind of sick of putting my belts on the line," declared Cameron.

"How about one of the others put their belts on the line?

Chantelle Cameron defended her super lightweight world title belts in Dublin on Saturday (Picture By Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

"I will go down to 135 and take those belts off Katie's hands, because I don't think I should keep defending my belts.

"I will take their belts now, and I would go down to lightweight."

Hearn wasn't ruling out a fight for Taylor's titles.

"Katie is still the undisputed lightweight world champion, but at the same time, Chantelle could go down to lightweight and become a two-division undisputed world champion," he said.

"We will talk to both teams, but you are definitely going to see that fight next."

Hearn also praised Taylor for taking on the challenge of facing Cameron for her 'homecoming' fight in Ireland, but admitted the former Olympic champion, who suffered her first loss as professional, 'won't sleep' until she gets the chance to fight Cameron again.

"Katie could have filled that place with a voluntary defence, but she didn't want to, she wanted to become a two-division world champion because she is a legend," said the Matchroom boss.

"But Chantelle was bang up for it, and there will be a rematch.

"Katie Taylor is not going to sleep until that rematch, she is going to be hurting every single day and she will come back better, stronger, and she will believe she can win that re-match.

"That is going to be a tough task, but she is going to want it as soon as possible."

On the fight, Hearn felt Cameron was a worthy winner.

"Chantelle deserved the victory, I could see a 5-5, but I had it as 6-4 to Chantelle Cameron, although there were so many close rounds as always,” he said.

"But Chantelle was the more consistent, she was the stronger in the fight, and Katie looked so tired, even during the first round.

"She came out looking flat and got stronger as the fight went on, but Chantelle was strong, worked the body well and I think was a deserved winner."

Asked if he thought the occasion got to Taylor, Hearn said: "You always have to give the credit to the fighter, to Chantelle Cameron.

"Yes, I am sure there were nerves for Katie and maybe it was a draining experience, but Chantelle was excellent and followed her gameplan and kept coming forward.

"She gave up a lot to come here, she walked in first, she came to Dublin, as she knew that was what it was going to take to get a shot at Katie Taylor.

"Katie called her out and went up in weight, and she looked much the smaller girl in there, but it was an unbelievable night.