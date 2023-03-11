Northampton's Chantelle Cameron will fight Katie Taylor in Dublin on May 20

After weeks of speculation, Matchroom Boxing confirmed on Saturday night that the battle between the two four-belt world champions will go ahead at the Three Arena in the capital city of the Republic of Ireland.

The two unbeaten boxers will go toe-to-toe, with Cameron putting her super-lightweight belts on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fight will see world undisputed lightweight champion Taylor fight as a professional for the first time in Ireland, with the event being billed as 'The Homecoming' for the boxer dubbed ‘the Queen of Irleland’.

Taylor had originally been due to have a rematch with Amanda Serrano, having claimed a split decision win over the Puerto Rican in New York a year ago.

But Serrano had to pull out of the date through injury, and it was thought the event would be postponed, with Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn saying the bout was likely to be rescheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Taylor was in no mood to delay her home professional debut any longer, and called out Cameron on social media, challenging the town star to a fight.

Cameron, who has been chasing the chance to take on Taylor for a long time, was quick to take up the gauntlet, and with Hearn being somewhat press-ganged into getting things sorted, the big fight is now going to happen.

Irish superstar boxer Katie Taylor

At 31, Cameron is five years Taylor's junior, with both fighters boasting 100 per cent professional records.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor has won 22 out of 22 and Cameron 18 out of 18, so something will have to give when they get in the ring in a couple of months' time.

The pair have met before, in a four-round amateur bout in 2011.

On that occasion, it was the much more experienced Taylor who claimed the win for Ireland in a European semi-final - but Cameron will be hoping she can gain revenge.