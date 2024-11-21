Boxers take to Abington Park to promote Northampton fighters' big title night in Birmingham

The run was staged on Saturday to promote two boxers from the town’s Team Shoe-Box gym taking to the ring for big title fights at bp pulse LIVE in Birminham next weekend.

Northampton’s Kieron Conway and Bedford’s Michael Stephenson both train out of the Harlestone Road gym, and are on the bill of the WBC interim world flyweight clash between former IBF world champion Sunny Edwards and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Galal Yafai.

Conway will take on Ryan Kelly for the vacant Commonwealth Boxing Council middleweight title, while Stephenson takes on English light heavyweight champion Troy Jones.

Conway and Stephenson were at Abington Park to take part in the run, along with fellow Team Shoe-Box professionals Eithan James and Ben Vaughan, as well as fellow Northampton pro Drew Brown, among others.

Members of the public of all ages also took part, and were able to run alongside and then have their pictures taken with the boxers afterwards.

"We are here in Northampton, just around the corner from me, and we are here to raise awareness of the upciming fights for myself, and for Michael Stephenson in Birmingham," said Conway, who goes into Saturday’s bout with a professional record of 21 wins and one draw from 25 fights.

"I think people have a misconception of boxing, and it being this brutal sport, but this is what it's about.

"It's about community and the kids coming out, and it is always good to get together as well. It's also a good way to start the weekend!"

Alex Le Guevell, who is also from Northampton and is the head of community development for Matchroom Boxing, said: "It is great to connect the fighters with people from outside of the boxing community as well.

"There are a load of people from running clubs here, there are people from my old rugby club that have come down too."

The fight night on Saturday, November 30, will be broadcast live on DAZN.

1 . Running up that hill... Kieron Conway (right) runs alongside fellow pros Drew Brown (left) and Eithan James Photo: Mark Robinson Photo Sales

2 . Taking the fitness path... Runners get on the move around Abington Park on Saturday Photo: Mark Robinson Photo Sales

3 . In the spotlight... Northampton boxing star Kieron Conway is interviewed by the Matchroom social media team Photo: Mark Robinson Photo Sales