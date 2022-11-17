Daly returns to the ring when BCB Promotions stage a fight night at the Park Inn Hotel, in Northampton town centre this Friday (Nov 18).

The show was due to take place in September, but was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Daly’s pro debut was originally supposed to be in Northampton, in March 2020, but he would have to wait until June of this year to turn over.

Northampton boxer Sam Daly

Nearly four years of frustration were expelled on his debut as he outpointed George Rogers without losing a round, and the 26-year-old super welterweight was back in action 42 days later, recording a points shut-out over Paul Cummings.

Daly comes from a fighting family and has an amateur grounding under his father, Arthur, at Kings Heath Boxing Club. His amateur career saw him rack up 36 wins from 47 bouts, reaching the final of the 2013 National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (NABC) competition.

Now he is professional he is coached by James Conway at Team Shoe-Box.

“My first scheduled pro debut was supposed to be in Northampton, so I’m really looking forward to this one. I’m excited about it," said Daly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton fighter Dempsey Madden

“There’s no more pressure on me than when I actually made my debut, which is the most nervous I’ve ever been and that includes a national final (as an amateur).

“That was tough for me, having been out of the ring for so long, but I’ve felt a lot more comfortable in the ring since then. I’ve eased back into it and come into my own.

“I think I’m doing a pretty job of developing, so I’m content with where I’m at and I feel more and more confident in sparring, because I’ve improved a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the option is there of a stoppage, I’d love for that to happen, but I just go in there with the mindset to outclass and school my opponent. The rest should fall into place.”

Also fighting on Friday are Daly's Shoe-Box team-mates Dempsey Madden, Michael Stephenson, Dominic Felix and Ben Vaughan, plus others.

Madden is aiming for a fourth straight win as a pro, having last fought in July.

“Everything has gone well and, hopefully, that will show in my performance. It’s time to put all that I’ve been doing into action and I’m excited to go,” said the 31-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can feel my punch power coming along and I’m still after my first stoppage (as a pro). I could do with going the distance, as well, so let’s just see what happens!

“I was happy with my last performance, I moved around and showed that I can box a bit, rather than just getting in and whaling away.

“I want to accelerate my career and push on. I’m not looking past this fight, but if the opportunity to box for the Midlands (title), came along, I’d take it.