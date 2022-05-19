BIG FIGHT PREVIEW: World champion Cameron happy to 'roll the dice' against Bustos

Chantelle Cameron (left) and Victoria Noelia Bustos pictured with Eddie Hearn at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday (Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

But the Northampton fighter, nicknamed ‘Il Capo’, says she is 100 per cent confident that she will prevail against the Argentinian, and hold on to her WBC and IBF super lightweight titles.

Cameron has been left frustrated since her win over Mary McGee in October last year, as she had by now hoped to have taken on American Kali Reis in a fight to become the undisputed world champion.

But for various reasons that has yet to happen, and Cameron has instead decided to defend her titles against an opponent she knows is going to be tricky.

Chantelle Cameron was in relaxed mood as she spoke to the media on Thursday

At 33, Bustos is two years Cameron's senior and she has fought 29 times as a professional, winning 23 and losing six.

She was the IBF world super lightweight champion as recently as 2018, and earlier that same year she went 10 rounds with Irish superstar Katie Taylor, before losing on points.

She is rebuilding her career after losing a world welterweight undisputed fight against Cecilia Braekhus in 2019, and has won her past four bouts.

The impressive Cameron, who has a 100 per cent winning record from her 15 fights, knows she is taking a risk in London this weekend, but she says it is one she needs to take.

Chantelle Cameron in training with coach Jamie Moore

"It has all been very frustrating, and this is obviously not the fight that was planned, but to be honest I just have to be grateful that I'm getting back out there,” she said.

"That's because I could be waiting another year because we don't know when she (Reis) is going to be ready.

"Obviously this fight (against Bustos) is a risk for me because I am due to fight for the undisputed, but because I want to be active I am taking on a former world champion.

"She is a good fighter, but at the end of the day, if you think you are the best in the division then you are going to roll the dice, and that is what I am doing."

Chantelle Cameron on her way to victory against Mary McGee in October

"I could have picked a much easier fight, but what would have been the point in that?

"I want to show people that I will fight anyone, I am not ducking anyone, and I want big fights.

"For me it was to prove a point that I will take those risks, because I want to be in the big fights, so it made sense to fight somebody who is good, and who is winning."

Cameron has been left frustrated at the fact her undisputed fight against Reis has yet to happen, with the American not fit enough to fight, but she is using that as a motivation against Bustos.

Northampton's Chantelle Cameron is in relaxed mood ahead of her big fight on Saturday

"There have been so many delays,” said the 31-year-old. "I do think a lot of women have had it a lot easier than me, and I am not getting my violin out here, but I have done everything the hard way.

"For months and months it was going on, what was up with Kali Reis? If the fight was happening? When it was happening? Then it was about could they get me out in between and if not what was I going to do with myself, so it has been frustrating.

"But to be honest, I think that is all going to pay off on Saturday. I am angry and I am frustrated, and I think that is what I am going to take into the ring with me. Somebody has got to pay for it."

And when asked about her weekend opponent, the Northampton fighter said she knows she is in for a tricky evening.

"Bustos is a former world champion and she will cause me problems, but I am prepared for whatever she tries to do,” said Cameron.

"I won't be going in there with any complacency, but I am very confident.

"If she does try and do different things, then we have prepared to be smarter, sharper and faster than her in every department.

"Whatever she brings I am going to be better than her."

Cameron has been preparing for the fight at her trainer Jamie Moore’s gym in Manchester, and she says it couldn’t have gone any better.

"I feel really good. I was speaking to Jamie and saying to him that I am feeling so relaxed, and that is because I have prepared so well,” she said.

"My experience has given me confidence.

"I used to be quite a nervous fighter and I used to get really worked up and anxious and stuff, but now I have the confidence.”

As part of her pre-fight routine, Cameron has been sparring with male boxers, and she believes that means no matter what Bustos throws at her, she will be ready.

"The sparring I have had has been second to none, and no woman is going to able to compare to the spars I have had, and I have held my own in those sparring sessions,” she said. "Obviously a fight is different to sparring, but it is still good preparation.

"I have taken some big shots, I have landed big shots, I have had slippery opponents and come-forward opponents."

One of her sparring partners was Jack Catterall, who was controversially denied victory in his world title fight with Josh Taylor earlier this year.

"Everybody saw Jack's last performance and I have been fortunate enough to have rounds with him,” said Cameron. “I am feeling really good."

Cameron’s fight is on the undercard of the light-heavyweight clash between Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Meanwhile, Eithan James' English super lightweight title eliminator against Connor Parker has been postponed.

The Team Shoe-Box fighter was supposed to be fighting at Pride Park in Derby on Saturday night, but will now take on Parker at Telford International Centre on Saturday, June 11.