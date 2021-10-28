BIG FIGHT PREVIEW: Moore says Cameron can be 'one of the best ever'

Jamie Moore at work in the gym with Chantelle Cameron

The Northampton star and WBC champion takes on American and IBF belt holder Mary McGee at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

It is the first contest in the world super lightweight unification tournament dubbed ‘The Road To Unification’, with the pair also fighting for the prestigious Ring Magazine belt.

The winner will go on to face either Kali Reis and Jessica Camara who contest the other semi-final next month. The Cameron-McGee fight is the headline bout following the cancellation of Dyllian White’s heavyweight clash with Otto Wallin, and Moore is expecting his fighter to take her big chance to shine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a been a great journey so far, and Chantelle is a great person to work with,” said Moore, whose gym is based in Salford in Manchester.

“She is a lovely girl and she is so talented, a real natural talent. I always said she can be a world champion, and she has fulfilled that.

“Eddie Hearn has given her the opportunity to build on that now, and create a legacy for herself which is unbelievable.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s fight, he added: “All fighters are the same.

“Psychologically they have a picture of where they want to be just before a fight, and Chantelle is exactly where she wanted to be, maybe even a bit better.

“Chantelle has been an absolute pleasure to work with, and I would love nothing more than for her to become the undisputed champion. On October 30 we will see a unified champion and a Ring Magazine belt holder in Chantelle Cameron.

“She will then go into the final full of confidence and in great form, and building towards a legacy.