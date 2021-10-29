BIG FIGHT PREVIEW: McGee issues warning to Northampton's Cameron

Mary McGee is the IBF world super lightweight champion

And the IBF world champion has warned the unbeaten Northampton boxer that she isn't just here to make up the numbers, and that she is 'winning this fight'.

Cameron and McGee are the headline act on Matchroom Boxing's big show in London, taking over top billing following the cancellation of the heavyweight clash between Dillian White and Otto Wallin.

The fight is the first semi-final in the world super lightweight unification tournament dubbed ‘The Road To Unification', with the second between Kali Reis and Jessica Camara taking place in America next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final will take place in the new year, with the winner becoming the undisputed champion of the world.

The stakes couldn't be much higher, and the bookies have home girl Cameron as the red-hot favourite to win, with the 35-year-old McGee having not fought for more than 18 months, beating Deanha Hobbs in February 2020.

But the experienced McGee is warning Cameron that she would underestimate her at her peril, insisting she is more than ready to put on a show this weekend.

"I rate Chantelle highly, don't get me wrong, that is why I have trained so hard," McGee told Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel. "That is why I was running so many miles and working out for so long.

"I actually started training for Chantelle back in July, before the fight was announced, because I had listened to her talk and just knew we would end up in the ring together.

"I trained hard for her because I know she will be in shape.

"They are expecting an out-of-shape Mary McGee to come here and not be able to do much, so I knew I had to be 100 per cent prepared. I am not underrating her at all."

And she added: "I am not taking any more fights to lose, I have a son.

"When I took the fight I didn't take it to just 'go over there and fight', no. I am coming here to win.

"I am going to fight hard, and if they think I am just going to open up and let her (Cameron) hit me they are wrong.

"I heard her coach (Jamie Moore) say something like this could possibly be a short night, well nobody is stopping me. Nobody.

"I have never been stopped in 31 fights, and I ain't going to start here.

"I have worked hard for this fight, and I didn't just come over here to put on a good show.

"I don't care about the crowds, this is not my first rodeo, and I have trained harder than I have ever trained in my life.

"I am coming and I am winning the fight. I don't care what she does, I don't care what she has trained for, I am winning this fight."

McGee, who is two inches shorter than Cameron but has a three inch longer reach, is on a seven-fight winnings streak, but she has suffered three defeats in her 30-fight professional career to date.

Her most recent loss was way back in 2013 though, and she insists suffering those defeats made her a better fighter and turned her into the world champion she is.

Cameron on the other hand has yet to suffer a professional defeat, and McGee believes that could play into her hands at the O2.

"The losses I suffered made me better. You learn very little from victory, but a lot from defeat," she said.

"When you win you just move on, but when you lose you analyse things and you break yourself down mentally, physically and emotionally, and that is something that Chantelle will not understand."

Cameron's camp have spoken in the pre-fight build up about the strength and power that McGee possesses, but the American, who hails from the town of Gary, Indiana, doesn't feel they are her greatest strengths.

"I don't think I punch hard, but I think my relentlessness, my heart, my determination to not give up overwhelms certain opponents," she said.

"So I guess they feel the power, but I have never thought I was that powerful."

Asked about how she thinks the fight will go, McGee said: "I feel as though she is going to run from me.

"In Chantelle's interviews she tells her gameplan, and she has said 'I am going to make her miss and make her pay' and 'I am going to use my legs', but I listen.

"And when I listen I train for what I have heard.