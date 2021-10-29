BIG FIGHT PREVIEW: Cameron believes she is peaking at right time for McGee clash

Northampton world super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron

The Northampton boxer will be the centre of boxing attention on Saturday night when she takes on American Mary McGee in a unification world title fight in London.

The pair headline the Matchroom Boxing fight night at the O2 Arena, with Cameron putting her WBC super-lightweight title on the line, and McGee the IBF version.

They are also fighting for the prestigious Ring Magazine belt, with the contest being beamed across the world on streaming service DAZN.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now 30, Cameron will be making the second defence of the world crown she won a year ago by beating Adriana dos Santos Araujo, having seen off the veteran Melissa Hernandez in Las Vegas in May.

McGee looks like being a step up in class of opposition from those two, but Cameron believes she is only now coming into her prime under trainers Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis, and will be the winner at the O2.

"Every camp I am improving with Jamie and Nigel, because we are working on different things," she said.

"Every camp I have a different opponent, so I have different tactics and I just have to keep learning and improving all the time.

"I am sparring with the lads like Jack Catterall and it is the best sparring I could get, you can't ask for better.

"I am learning all the time and I feel like I am at my peak of my career, and going into this tournament I have got all the confidence."

The tournament Cameron is referring to is the unification series dubbed 'The Road To Unification'.

The winner of Saturday's Cameron/McGee contest will move on to a final against the winner of the November fight between Kali Reis and Jessica Camara, who between them hold the WBA, WBO and IBO world titles.

It is a new concept that excites Cameron, who told Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel: "As soon as Jamie (Moore) mentioned the tournament, I was like 100 per cent I want in, because it means you are two fights away from being undisputed.

"You know what's on the line, and what's at the end of the tournament, so it is a no-brainer, it was straight in there.

"I think there will be more tournaments happening like this, especially in the women's divisions.

"This is just the super lightweight, and I think other divisions will have tournaments and also in the men's as well.

"I think it makes boxing more exciting because it is the best fighting the best, and there is going to be one world champion in the end."

Both Cameron and McGee are in confident mood ahead of their showdown on Saturday, but the Northampton fighter believes she has an edge that McGee simply won't be ready for.

"This is going to be a war, I think she's going to be shocked," said Cameron.

"I think she's underestimated me a little bit and I think she is expecting me to be powerful, but I've been working a lot on my strength and my power and I'm actually powerful anyway but I think she's taking that into consideration.

"Everyone always says my work rate is horrible because I'm on you from the first round to the last round and the punch power doesn't change, I'm consistent throughout.

"She's going to come out guns blazing. I'm going to land a few clean shots, she's gonna feel more power and it's going to stick on her. She's going to want to get out of there as soon as she can."

Cameron also believes she is going to emerge as the overall winner of the unification competition, and if she does, she admits she has a dream of defending those titles in a big fight night in her home town.

"I would love to box in Northampton," said the former Kings Heath amateur. "I have only ever boxed in Northampton once, as an amateur, and I absolutely loved it.

"I would to one day, maybe at the end of my career, go to Northampton and defend all of my belts, that would be a dream come true.

"Northampton is a small town with so much talent, and there is so much coming from Northampton now that people haven't even seen yet, and they are going to come up through the ranks."