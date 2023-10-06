Big fight experience can be the difference as Conway takes to Sheffield stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​That's the view of Conway's trainer and father, James, who believes the Team Shoe-Box fighter is going to have too much for his opponent when the pair meet on the undercard of the WBA world featherweight title clash between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington.

The fight will be Conway's first since mid-February, when he dominated Jorge Silva in a points win at the Nottingham Arena.

The clash with Udofia was originally scheduled for May, but a series of niggling injuries for Conway saw it postponed on a couple of occasions.

Kieron Conway (left) takes on Linus Udofia (right) this weekend (photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Those injury issues are now behind Conway, and he is ready to get back in the ring and make a big statement at the Sheffield Arena.

It is going to be a testing night for the Northampton man though, as Udofia, who hails from Luton, has an impressive professional record of 18 wins and one defeat in 19 fights, the loss coming at the hands of Denzel Bentley in a British title showdown in May 2022.

Conway, who at 27 is three years younger than Udofia, also has a good record, winning 19 and drawing one of his 23 bouts, but his father and trainer believes his man has been in against a much higher quality of opponent.

And that Conway, nicknamed 'Too Class', will live up to that moniker on Saturday night.

The Northampton man has actually lost two of his past five bouts, but they were both in the USA.

First, Conway lost his WBA Inter-Continental Super Welterweight title to French Olympian Souleymane Cissokho on points in May 2021, and he was then edged out, once again on points, by American Austin Williams in Last Vegas in September 2022.

In between those narrow defeats, Conway has beaten James Metcalf, currently the IBO World Super Welterwright champion, and coach James believes he is going to be too good for Udofia.

Indeed, he thinks Conway will be the best fighter Udofia has faced in his career.

"It’s been a long camp on and off preparing for this fight," admitted Conway Snr.

"Kieron picked up a niggly injury each time we made good progress into his fitness and sharpness. It was quite frustrating but also necessary to push back the fight, but touch wood all that is behind us now.

"We have known of Linus for a long time, even as far back as before Kieron had his first professional fight, when Kieron and Linus shared the ring with some sparring.

"I think there's no doubt that Kieron is the opponent of most quality that Linus will have faced however, Linus isn’t in the top four or five that Kieron will have faced.

"We view the contest as Kieron is taking a slight step down in level of opponent after mixing multiple times at fringe world level and having a win over a current world champion.

"Linus has only mixed at this level once where he fell short to Denzel Bentley, albeit in a close contest.

"Linus then took on a journeyman on his comeback, where he was unable to win six rounds, so we feel confident he won’t be able to win six rounds against Kieron.

"The fact that he took on a journeyman on return from the setback also speaks volumes. When Kieron suffered his first setback, he and we believed in him and he took on James Metcalf, and beat him in his own city of Liverpool.

"No one is saying it will be an easy fight because it won’t but we believe our man will come out on top."

On the lengthier than usual gap between fights for the normally busy Conway, James said: "Even though it will be eight months between fights for Kieron, he has been a lot more active than his opponent.