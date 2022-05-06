Big crowd expected for Team Shoe-Box showcase

Team Shoe-Box professional Ben Vaughan claimed his second win last weekend

The final card is yet to be confirmed, but the show at the Silver Street venue will feature a host of boxers from James Conway’s town gym, which is situated on Harlestone Road.

There are 16 bouts scheduled.

There are some tickets still available for the event, priced at £15, with doors opening at 12.30pm and the boxing starting at 1.30pm.

Contact Team Shoe-Box through their social media channels for extra details.

Meanwhile, last Saturday, there were two Team Shoe-Box fighters in action.

First up, Sonny King racked up his fifth win of the season with a convincing victory in Merseyside over his slick southpaw champion opponent.

King got off to a confident start picking up the first round in ready style.

The second was a little closer but with King in determined mood he quickly put the bout to bed after landing some really eye catching shots in the third and final round to run out a wide margin winner by unanimous decision in his opponent’s home town.

It was a quick coffee and jog to the car for head trainer Conway who had to hotfoot it to Essex where Ben ‘the Bomber’ Vaughan was taking part in his second professional contest.

Conway said: “Vaughan, with a ferocious reputation, has found it hard to get opponents since switching to the pro ranks so getting the opportunity to compete was all the team cared for.

“He tipped the scales at 148lbs while his opponent came in at 156lbs, but that wasn’t going to deter ‘the Bomber’ who set about Naeem Ali from first bell.

“Clearly, after 60 seconds Ali decided he needed to survive the contest so showed very little, if anything, in any of the four rounds.

"But Vaughan refused to get frustrated and worked away at a tremendous pace looking for openings which just didn’t appear.”

At the end of the contest Vaughan ran out a comfortable 40-36 winner to notch up his second victory.