Northampton's Fail twins Ben and Carl are 'waiting by the phone' for a call from Junaid Bostan's team after the trio were involved in a post-fight altercation on Saturday night.

Far Cotton ace Ben Fail had just become the first fighter to stop Romania's Ioan Alexandru Lutic at York Hall in London on Saturday night, producing a devastating performance claim a first-round stoppage in their super welterweight clash.

In the crowd at the Queensberry Promotions event was Matchroom's unbeaten super welterweight prospect Bostan, and he later came face to face with the Fail twins, which was caught on camera and widely shared on social media.

Following a frank exchange of views between the three of them, the altercation briefly turned physical, but everything was swiftly dealt with.

But the incident has fired up both Fail twins who would like nothing more than the chance to sort out their differences with Bostan in the ring.

Ben's win on Saturday took his professional record to six wins out of six, with the past five of those all by knockout, while Carl has won all 10 of his professional outings.

Bostan, who hails from Rotherham in south Yorkshire, currently boasts a professional record of nine wins out of nine, with seven stoppages, so if they ever do meet, then something will have to give.

Explaining what happened on Saturday night, Ben said: "I called him (Bostan) out a month ago, and he didn't want to fight.

Ben Fail made is six wins out of six - and five knockouts in a row - as he won at the York Hall on Saturday night (Picture: Stephen Dunkley / Queensberry Promotions)

"For some reason he was the York Hall, we crossed paths and it got a bit heated.

"Me and Carl had to show that we don't mess about, and that's what happened. I don't know what he (Bostan) thought he was going to get out of it, and I don't know what he thought of us either, but we showed him what we are about.

"We are not here to play games, and he is now definitely on my hit-list, and Carl's as well."

Indeed, the Fails are very keen to get in the ring and straighen matters out as quickly as possible, as they want to be taking on the best opposition as possible.

"These are big fights, big British domestic dust-ups, and this is what we want, it's what we love, and it's what we are here for," said Ben.

"It's all good knocking journeymen out and beating people who have lost before, but we want to be fighting these guys who are undefeated, and knocking them out.

"We want to take on these so-called 'next prospects' and prove ourselves against them so we can say, look 'we are the guys.

"We are waiting for the phone to ring any minute to be honest, me and Carl.

"I hope he (Bostan) has gone to his manager and wants to fight because we are waiting by the phone. I'll fight him tonight if he wants to come down to the gym."

Ben was back sparring in the gym on Monday, little more than 36 hours after he beat Lutic, with the referee stopping a blistering battle with 37 seconds remaining in the first round.

It was the first time in his 11 professional fights that the 27-year-old Romanian had been stopped, and Ben believes his performance was 'a big statement'.

"I knew it was going to be a quick start," said the Far Cotton man, who is also 27.

"We had watched him and we predicted it would be a quick start and that is what happened.

"I caught him early and it was a good job, because it was a good shoot out first of all.

"He had never been stopped, and he had three wins with three knockouts before as well.

"He had nearly stopped a lot of prospects as well in his seven defeats which were nearly all 50/50 fights, so I think I made a big statement there."

And he added: "I am already back in the gym sparring, and I am waiting for the call as I would like to get straight back out.