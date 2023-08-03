Ben Fail aims to build on momentum after making it four wins out of four

Northampton boxer Ben Fail has now won all four of his professional fights

The 25-year-old Far Cotton fighter made it four professional wins out of four on Saturday, stopping journeyman Serge Ambomo in the third round of their super welterweight fight at the Telford International Centre.

Fail dominated the opening two rounds before ending it in the third, Ambomo having no answer to a barrage of blows that led to the referee stopping the fight.

It was impressive stuff, and Fail now wants to build on it as quickly as possible, especially as he’s coming off the back of 18 months out of the ring with a hand injury.

"I need to keep going with the momentum, and to keep on building," said 'Big Ben', twin brother of fellow Northampton pro Carl Fail.

"I want to keep improving, keep getting better, and since I have been with Frank (Warren, Queensberry Promotions) I have had three knockout wins, so I would like to keep that entertaining going. If everyone's happy then I am happy.

"I am getting straight back into the gym and staying really focused.

"Carl and I want stake our names in boxing as two of the best prospects coming through, that is the aim, and it would be great to have a title around Carl's waist by the end of this year."

On Saturday’s win, Fail added: "I executed the gameplan perfectly.

"I wanted to go in there, break him down, and work off my jab, and that is what happened.

"I broke him down with my jab, head and body, and then when I saw the opportunity I took it with both hands."

Fail knew what to expect from his opponent on Saturday, as he Ambomo had taken on brother Carl as recently as February, losing out on that occasion on points.

"Carl fighting him before helped me, because he came away from that and gave me all the tips to help me with my training, specifically for Serge," said Ben.

"I did what Carl told me to do, and before the third he, along with my coach and John Daly, told me to sit down a little bit more, and I did that and ended up getting him out of there."

So what next for the Fail twins? A rest? No chance.

"We want to get a least a couple more fights in before the end of the year, and it would be nice if Carl could try and grab a title in his next fight and I could be on the undercard of that.

"We just want to be as busy as possible, because obviously I lost a couple of years with my hand injury, so it is about getting that time back.