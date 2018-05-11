BOWLS: Shannon celebrating after being selected for England

Shannon Swift is celebrating after she was selected for the England team for the forthcoming Mixed Under 18 International Series.

The Northampton & District bowler has won a place in the 12-strong squad for the series, which will be held on October 13 and 14 at Newport IBC in South Wales

England has entered two teams in the event, which will consist of a singles, pairs, triples and fours for each team.

Swift is a travelling reserve for her team, which also includes Ajay Morphett of Egerton Park IBC, Bexhill-on-Sea, Joseph Vandepeer of Oyster IBC, Kent, Matthew Bell of Scarborough IBC, Danielle Wild of Spalding IBC and Devon Cooper of Riverain IBC, Herts.

Swift has had success in the past few months, winning the NBYDS Pairs, the Women’s County Fours, and qualifying for the National Championships in the National Fours.

Ladies squad is named for Berkshire friendly

THE following ladies have been selected to represent Northants Ladies in a friendly against Berkshire at at Woodley BC in Woodley on Friday (1.30pm).

Travel is by coach picking up at Kettering Leisure Village at 10am and Billing Road in Northampton at 10.30am.

Rink 1: Marion Mackie, Kettering Lodge BC/Pat Starsmore, Kettering Lodge BC/Celia Morris, Kingsthorpe BC/Di Brumwell, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 2: Maggie Edwards, Kingsthorpe BC/Dawn Owen, Desborough Town BC/Jill Welch, Heyford BC/Brenda Bishop, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Trish Basford, Geddington & Newton BC/Denise Carlin, Desborough Town BC/Val Betts, Higham Ferrers Town BC/Barbara Haseldine, Finedon Town BC

Rink 4: Debbie Cox, Finedon Town BC/Margaret Cave, Thrapston BC/Liz Keeney, Corby Seagrave House BC/Hilary Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 5: Marlene Armitage, Wellingborough BC/Audrey Height, Kettering Lodge BC/Wilma Walker, Corby Forest BC/Sharon Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Velda Cooper, Irchester BC/Sian Hughes-Jones, Kettering Lodge BC/Eleanor Winters, Corby Forest BC/Alison Dring, Burton Latimer Town BC

Reserves: Wen Hill, Desborough Town BC/Jo Johns, Geddington & Newton BC/Sandra Mawson, Kingsthorpe BC

Reeve readies squad for Middleton Cup

NORTHANTS Men have started the new outdoor season in earnest, with manager Phil Reeve holding a Middleton Cup trial last Saturday at Kingsthorpe BC.

In glorious sunny weather, he was able to see 40 players in action, all bidding for a place in his team.

The trial was of five rinks versus five rinks, with each rink having a marker to judge the players’ performance, and in addition to many regular Middleton Cup players, on show were a number of emerging players, such as Simon Coles of Northampton Express and Dave Jones of Abington.

Following the trial, the following players have been selected for a Middleton Cup practice match against Oxfordshire BA to be played this Saturday (May 12) at Oxford City & County BC in Oxford (2pm).

Included in the squad is a player of proven ability from Cumbria, who has just moved to the county – Gavin Taylor, This match gives Reeve another opportunity to look at more players who did not play in the trial.

Rink 1: Chris Gray, Burton Latimer Town BC/Simon Cole, Northampton Express BC/Gavin Taylor, Northampton Express/Darren Childs, Northampton West End BC

Rink 2: David Iddles, Kingsthorpe BC/Andy Burrows, Oundle BC/Ben Sharpe, Kingsthorpe BC/Andrew Manton, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 3: Malcolm Paul, Corby Forest BC/Michael Moulton, Heyford BC/Matt Pownall, Burton Latimer Town BC/Vernon Gearey, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 4: David Walker, Northampton West End BC/Alan Dunkley, Abington BC/Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC/Chris Bland, Northampton Express BC

Rink 5: David Love, Wellingborough BC/John Freeman, Abington BC/Jonathan Brown, Abington BC/Roger Tansley, Kingsthorpe BC

Rink 6: Tony O’Leary, Abington BC/Mick Spear, Kingsthorpe BC/Richard Lemon, Northampton Express BC/John Haines, Desborough Town BC

Reserves: Ashley Linnell, Northampton West End BC/Neil Rolfe, Kingsthorpe BC/Tom Wellburn, Kingsthorpe BC

Northants name team to face Oxfordshire

THE following players have been selected to represent the Northants Men in a friendly against Oxfordshire next Tuesday (May 15) at Brackley BC in (2pm).

Rink 1: Colin Barnes, Abington BC/John Chester, Executive/Tim Robinson, Retired Police BA/Richard Somerton, Executive

Rink 2: Alan Ashby, Northampton West End BC/John Davies, Brackley BC/Peter Kitchener, Irchester BC/John Church, Executive

Rink 3: Don Scott, Brackley BC/David Francis, Bugbrooke BC/Geoff Hayter, Bugbrooke BC/Terry James, Thrapston BC

Rink 4: Stuart Lowe, Brackley BC/Bob Brogden, Northampton Express BC/Bob Tingle, Kettering Midland Band BC/Geoff Hunt, Wellingborough BC

Rink 5: Peter Court, Brackley BC/A.N Other/Paul Green, Northampton Express BC/Michael Moulton, Heyford BC

Rink 6: Dave Lovell, Irchester BC/Tony Warren, Northampton Express BC/Keith Thatcher, Rushden Town BC/Malc Mattinson, Thrapston BC

Reserve; Laurie Harrison, Executive

Latest results

LATEST results from national competitions.

Inter-Club Two Fours: Preliminary round: Northampton Express BC A beat Abington BC A 40-19.

Rink details as follows, Express names first:

Rink 1: Rob White, Ian Bland, Wayne Stanley & Dominic Graham 19 shots – Phil Boseley, Reg Jones, Peter Kneeshaw & Mick Taylor 10 shots

Rink 2: Neil Rolfe, Richard White, Simon Coles & Chris Bland 21 shots – Alan Mann, Bill Roberts, Trevor Aston & Peter Milburn 9 shots

Mixed Pairs preliminary round: Connor Cinato & partner, Kingsthorpe BC beat Emma Exley & partner, Burton Latimer Town BC 21-17; Michael Moulton & partner, Heyford BC given walkover by Chris Bland & partner, Northampton Express BC