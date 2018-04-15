'Bowler's paradise' proves Northants' undoing as they are beaten by Middlesex

Alex Wakely rued Northants' failure to deal with difficult conditions as they suffered defeat in their County Championship Division Two season opener at Lord's.

The County were bowled out for 71 in their first innings and 142 in their second as they lost by 160 runs to title favourites Middlesex.

James Harris and Tim Murtagh did the damage with the ball for the hosts, who easily wrapped up victory on the third day of the clash.

And Wakely said: “It was a bowler’s paradise and it was always going to be very difficult to score runs.

"I think the pitch was slightly under-prepared, possibly too soft to play first-class cricket on.

“But it was the same for both sides and ultimately Middlesex bowled better than we did.

"I felt we should probably have bowled Middlesex out for 150 and on this last day things would have looked very different.

“There were two balls going past the edge every over and you always thought there was probably one with your name on it.

"We wanted to be positive but the only way we were going to win was to put a 100-150 partnership together.”