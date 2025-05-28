Blisworth win a Third Double

Blisworth won the Prem League cup for the 6th time in their history in front of a big crowd in their 10th final overall.

Previous winners in 1984, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023 and this year, Blisworth almost won a treble but agonisingly lost on penalties in the Junior Cup Final against higher league Desborough Town.

Goals from Daniel Lyons and Morgan Littlejohn won the cup to go alongside the league trophy Blisworth had won two weeks before.

Joey Handley was named Man of the Match.

The side had gone unbeaten since August, scoring 130 goals in the process.

Blisworth’s Junior section has also enjoyed plenty of success with several sides winning league titles.

Blisworth Spartans won the MK Under 12 Division two league on the final day of the season, Blisworth Under 13 Yellows also played in the MK league and won Division two with a game to spare.

Blisworth Under 15 Blues won the NYDAL B League which was a great effort from the team only formed last August.

Blisworth Under 15 Greens won the County and League cups to cap off a great year and Blisworth’s Under 12 girls side also reached two finals, falling just short on both occasions.

Blisworth Eagles and Blisworth Under 14 Yellows both finished runners up in their respective league cups.

Two new Blisworth Under 8 Girls teams took part in the Cobblers Cup last weekend and thoroughly enjoyed their first taste of tournament football.

Blisworth Under 14 Girls team went all the way to the final at Sixfields but lost on penalties to Mawsley in the final.

Football Chairman Richard Hedges:

“I’d like to thank every player, coach, and supporter who poured their heart into this season. Success is never just about one person or one player, it’s built on collective belief and relentless effort which all our sides have shown all season.”

"The character of the first team squad has been incredible. Since that tough loss in August, they’ve shown what true resilience looks like, every training session, every match, they’ve given everything and ended up worthy double winners.”

“So as we close this chapter, as a club it’s not just looking back at what we’ve achieved, it’s looking forward to what’s still to come.

We will be announcing an opening date for our newly built clubhouse soon and it’s exciting times ahead for all our teams at Blisworth.

Thank you, and let’s keep making this club grow and be something the whole community can be proud of.”

Club Chairman Sam King:

“While we celebrate what many teams have achieved on the pitch, I’m delighted to share some exciting news off it. I’m glad to announce that we’ll be officially opening our new clubhouse in late August, the exact date will be confirmed soon. This is a huge milestone for our club, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of our volunteers, the support of our sponsors, and the unwavering commitment of this entire community. It’s going to be a fantastic facility for all of us to enjoy, and I can’t wait to see it full of life next season."

Blisworth Under 15 Greens with the League Cup

Blisworth Under 14 Girls at Sixfields