Barby Cricket Club's kids camps promise weeks of excitement!
🌟 Exciting News! 🌟
Our 2024 Junior Summer Camps are now open for booking! 🏏
Spaces available for boys and girls aged 7-15, from 10am to 3pm. Join us for an unforgettable experience filled with cricket fun! 🎉
Dates: 🟡May 27th - 31st🔵Aug 5th - 8th🟡Aug 19th - 23rd
These are all run by ECB club qualified coaches here at Barby Cricket Club including the clubs 2024 oversea's cricketer, the incredibly fast bowler, all the way from Australia, Zach Ferris.
This can be a great introduction to your child to the sport of cricket or even better if they've already got a taste for it !!
These are a great help towards child care whilst you're kids are off school and gets them outside and playing sport !! What's not to love !!
If you have any queries, feel free to contact us at [email protected]or via Facebook 'Barby Cricket Club' and Instagram @barbycricket and we'll be more than happy to help and answer any questions.
Secure your child's spot now via Pitchero: https://www.barbycricketclub.com/payments