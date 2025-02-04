Banbury United FC to play first match in newly named ‘Spencer Stadium’ this weekend

Banbury United FC

The stadium saw a name change in 2016, and has been known as The Banbury Plant and Skip Hire Community Stadium ever since.

Now, with the help of egg, the stadium will once again be known as ‘The Spencer Stadium, Powered by egg’ , embracing the club’s rich history dating back to 1931, when Banbury United was formed at Spencer Villa, a club for workers at the Spencer Corsets Factory.

Banbury United have played their home games at The Spencer Stadium since 1934, with the ground also hosting a wide range of activities ranging from school holiday camps and training sessions, to women’s and development squad fixtures.

Egg provides solar power and EVC products to homes and businesses across the UK. This partnership marks the beginning of the journey in supporting the club in its community-focused initiatives and to raise awareness of the importance of clean energy in sport and at home.

Gavin Morse, Marketing Director at egg said: ‘Football has always fostered a sense of pride and community and Banbury United FC is an amazing example of that as a community club. As a Banbury fan since I was a kid, I’m proud that egg has been able to make a nod to not only the past, but also support the club in looking forward to a positive, greener future’.

Ryan Duggleby, Director at Banbury United FC said: ‘Community has been at the heart of the club since our first match in 1931 and has remained a focus ever since. Our partnership with egg is going to open up lots of opportunities for the club and its supporters. From the moment I spoke with the egg team it was immediately clear that they understand the importance of our club to the fans, the town and beyond. I’m excited for what we can achieve together!’

The name change is also a hit with locals. Lifelong Banbury fan Matt Bragg said: ‘It’s great to see the Spencer stadium name back where it belongs. It’s home, and it’s such an important part of the club’s almost 100 year history. I think it will be a real lift for everyone.’Phase one of the partnership sees new stadium signage and Banbury United FC will receive £500 for every Banbury resident who signs up for solar via their own referral page - with the additional income being used to support investment into the club. Phase two will support more community initiatives later in the year.

Fans can read more about the new initiative and incentives by visiting https://crackingenergy.com/solar-partner/banbury-united-football-club