ANGLING: Stanwick double for McKinney

Stanwick was on a roll again this week, producing a right-royal carp flush headed by no less than FIVE 30s – two of them pushing the 40 mark!

Perhaps being a tad greedy on Elsons, Sean McKinney had two of the big girls – scaling 39-1 and 38-8 – plus another topping 20lb.

Colin Brown had a 36-8, Sam Kirk a 32-6 and Scott McCormack a 30-2. On Mallard, Chris Kitt had a 29-2 and Dan Knox a 27, while on Swan, Steve Wade reports through Gilders that he had 26 carp to 16lb plus a couple of tench and a bream.

ALSO on the brownfish trail, Carpin Capers’ Dean fished Drayton and had 15 to 22lb in a single session.

FISHING a far warmer part of the world, Jason Heenan had something rather more exotic in shape of a specimen rooster fish.

STEVE Ringer is still on winning form – topping a Feedermasters qualifier on lakes in the grounds of JCB’s UK HQ with nine carp and two bream for 72lb and gaining a place in the big-money September final.

WINNERS on a different front, MKAA have just been awarded another Environment Agency fishery improvement grant under a scheme administered by Angling Trust, bringing their total to three totalling £14,000 in three years.

Towcester had £4,000 late last year – all rod licence money coming back to grass-roots angling.

ROYAL Oak, Barby Banks: Ray Durrant 74-8, Grant Merritt 50lb, Wayne Sharman 42-10.

WHITE Hart Flore, Barby Banks: Dave Griffiths 57lb, Gary Muddiman 53-8, Dave Cleaver 48-8. Club oldies, midweek, Spring Pool: Jeff Wiggins 44-12, Tom Griffiths 28-14, Ron Collins 25-10.

CASTLE Ashby: midweek, Brickyard, Andy Jones 39-8, Paul Robinson 31-12, Nigel Baxter 29-12; Sat., Brickyard, Courtney Hewlett 48lb, Chris Garratt 27-8, Steve Foster 26-4; Sun., Grendon, (no carp showed) Gary Millward 22-4, Steve Shakespeare 17-12, Bob Reed 13-12.

FLORE & Brockhall, Tofts: Rob Rawlins 29-6, Gerry Cash 13-15, Steve Smith and Paul Humphries both 10-12.

CASTLE, Canons, silverfish: Jeff Rice 18-1, Geoff Lewis 15-5, John Lewis 13-3.

TOWCESTER Vets, Stowe Hill canal: John Balhatchett 8-8, Chris Howard 5-6, Rob Rawlins 4-8.

NENE-Towcester, piggeries canal, Gayton: Bob Eales 8-4, John Balhatchett 8-2, Paul Minney 5-8.

FIXTURES: Sunday, Lakeside, Tove Valley - open; June 22-24 Willen Hospice charity-bash, Linford Lakes, see Mark Grace on facebook.